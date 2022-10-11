‘Fit and healthy’ mother-of-four, 29, was found dead next to her three-year-old daughter

<!–

A mother of four has been found dead next to her three-year-old daughter.

Nicole Barnes, 29, was discovered in her Bootle home after dropping her older children from school.

She was found dead on a couch in her home when teachers called her partner Craig Sharnock, 36, to ask why she wasn’t there.

Her little girl Delilah, three, was fine but now faces life without her mother, along with siblings Nieve, ten, Scott, seven, and Tom, five.

Mrs. Barnes’ friend Gemma tried to resuscitate her while she waited for the ambulance, but she could not be saved.

The mother’s cause of death is unknown, and an autopsy is awaited to shed light on the sudden tragedy.

Mr Sharnock was fired a few weeks ago and had trained as a carpet installer.

But he doesn’t know now if he will be able to work again as he is now a single father to his children, one of whom is autistic.

Mrs. Barne’s cousin, Kim Jowett, has set up a fundraising page to try to help him support himself and the children.

She said, “She picked up Delilah from daycare at 11:30 AM and just waited to go back to pick up her kids.

“She just died on the couch. She was an absolutely beautiful young girl. She didn’t have a bad bone in her body.

“She was an absolutely wonderful mother and she did everything with such grace. She was a better mother than I could ever be.

“She had a lot of trouble getting her five-year-old into help and school because of his autism, but she didn’t stop.

She fought and fought until he had everything he ever needed.’

Her family is awaiting autopsy results to find out why she died, reports the Liverpool Echo.

They said she was “fit, healthy and never had anything wrong with her.”

A Gofundme page was set up for Nicole, who was a stay at home mom, and has now raised over £10,000.