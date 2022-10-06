Fit-again Stoinis not feeling threatened by Green’s emergence

Under pressure, Marcus Stoinis has declared himself fit and ready for Australia’s T20I opening against England in Perth, with adamant all-rounder Cameron Green proving no distraction.

Stoinis was recalled to the Australian roster on Thursday to play in the three-game series against England, while spin bowling all-rounder Ashton Agar has also returned from injury ahead of the T20 World Cup.

Stoinis was a hero in Australia’s against-the-odds win at last year’s T20 World Cup in the UAE, proving particularly effective as a finisher alongside Matthew Wade, but struggled to regain those heights.

A sideline forced Stoinis to miss the Australian tour of India and the ongoing series against the West Indies in Queensland. While the emergence of all-rounder Green has put even more pressure on Stoinis, who is part of Australia’s 15-player T20 World Cup roster, while his Western Australian team-mate can only be a late inclusion due to injury.

With selectors backing him, Stoinis’ fitness will be put to the test against England at Optus Stadium in the return of international cricket in Perth since the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I had a good solid bowl yesterday. Our physio Nick Jones is here too so they ticked all that off and took a good look,” said Stoinis, who confirmed he would bowl if selected against England. “I think I could have played” [against West Indies]. But because of the trip there, it wasn’t worth it.”

Marcus Stoinis will be available to bowl against England•Getty Images

As Australia continues to strive to strike the right balance in the run-up to their homegrown title defense, there has been much debate over whether Stoinis deserved his spot in the T20 World Cup squad over emerging Green, who almost certainly won the tournament. will miss because he was not selected in the original squad.

However, Stoinis said he was unaffected by the situation and hoped the 23-year-old Green could be added to the squad in some way.

“Cameron Green is like our little brother,” he said. “I played club cricket with him. We are proud of him and he has such a good future. He is actually good now. We are happy for him.”

Just like 12 months ago, Stoinis was preparing to replicate his role as a hard hitting middle-class batter who could also bowl handy overs with his seam bowling.

“We definitely have a brand… the all-rounders have to bowl and get a few overs, similar to the last one [T20] World Cup where I was or Mitch [Marsh] bowling,” he said. “And yes, hitting in the middle, so I don’t think much will change.”

Agar also confirmed his availability after being sidelined with a side injury sustained during the Australian ODI series against Zimbabwe last month.

“I feel pretty good. It’s always hard to go back to batting and bowling and just get the confidence back in your body,” he said. “I’m currently trying to string together a few good sessions and get the confidence back.”