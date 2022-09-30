Fiscal fisticuffs: the week the IMF attacked Britain’s tax cuts

The IMF’s sharp rebuke came at the worst time for the British government.

With the sale of sterling and rising borrowing costs on Tuesday, the fund issued a statement at about 8pm London time, reprimanding the UK for its plan to implement £45bn in debt-funded tax cuts and add to it. it insisted on “reconsidering” the package.

Using language reminiscent of messages aimed at emerging markets in the throes of currency crises, the IMF said it was “closely monitoring recent economic developments in the UK” and was “involved with authorities”. One of the fund’s main objections was that the “untargeted” fiscal package risked working “against targets” at the Bank of England trying to stamp out soaring inflation.

Almost five days after British Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng delivered his ‘mini’ budget, the timing of the IMF statement raised eyebrows. It was sent in response to media requests, rather than as a planned statement from the fund, sparking speculation that it may not have been fully vetted.

In fact, senior IMF executives, including director Kristalina Georgieva, were consulted about and eventually approved the release, according to a person familiar with the matter. While the UK knew the fund was critical of the tax cut package, it was not given a copy of the statement in advance, said another person briefed on the events. The IMF declined to comment.

A former IMF official said he nearly “fell off his chair” after reading the statement. In just 130 words, the fund had sparked a global debate about its role as an inspector and commentator on global financial risk and its status as a lender of last resort.

“If you have a mandate for global financial and economic stability, you have to have a vision,” the person said. “The question is how much of that are you transferring?”

The unusually sharp criticism of a G7 country also raised questions about whether the IMF had exceeded its mandate by commenting on domestic policies outside of a normally scheduled review, an update on its global economic outlook or bailouts.

For the opposition UK Labor party, which was in the middle of its annual party conference, the statement was a gift. In addition to fueling a sense of crisis that engulfed the UK government, the IMF’s criticism of tax cuts that would “benefit high incomes” and “likely increase inequality” fit in perfectly with Labor’s own attacks on the fiscal plan. from Quarter.

The IMF also paved the way for a chorus of international disapproval, especially from the US. Later on Tuesday, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen stopped condemning the tax cuts, but echoed the fund’s language by saying Washington was “watching developments very closely”.

Yellen also noted that the UK, like the US, had a “significant inflation problem” and that a central bank was focused on trying to contain rising prices.

On Thursday, the Biden administration had stepped up its attacks. “Businessmen want world leaders to take inflation very seriously,” Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said. “And it’s hard to get that out of this new [UK] government.”

But two people familiar with the matter said the US is not pressuring the IMF to intervene. Finance ministers in France, Germany and Spain have also criticized the fiscal package.

Regardless of the timing and tone of the statement, silence was not an option, according to people familiar with the IMF’s approach. British fiscal policy was so at odds with the fund’s repeated advice that countries should abstain from ‘big and untargeted fiscal packages’ at a time when central banks were trying to stamp out inflation.

The fund’s sense of urgency was heightened by the magnitude of the UK’s financial turmoil and the possibility that it could soon spread to other key markets.

“This is a time when monetary policy everywhere must fight inflation and aid fiscal policy,” said an IMF insider. “But they are doing the exact opposite and the central bank now has to print money to buy debt,” the person added, referring to the Bank of England’s emergency intervention of £65 billion in the gold market to prevent a collapse in the gold market. avoid pensions. “It’s the worst you can imagine.”

Lawrence Summers, a former US Treasury secretary who had criticized the IMF for failing to weigh in earlier, said the statement “underlined how anomalous the behavior” of the British government had been.

“When there is a crisis situation or a policy that is clearly irresponsible, it is normal for the IMF to notice,” he told the Financial Times after the fund’s intervention. “I don’t think the IMF should differentiate between shareholders in rich countries and shareholders in emerging markets.”

Some economists said economic instability in the UK would have raised the alarm even in calm times, but the fraught global backdrop had compounded Britain’s problems.

“We’re dealing with a degree of vulnerability that turns things that might not be shocking into shocks,” Sarah Bloom Raskin, former deputy treasury secretary in the Obama administration, said in an interview.

Raskin, who also served as governor of the Federal Reserve, added: “When self-inflicted wounds of the kind we see in the UK occur amid non-neutral and active central bank policymaking, the cascading effects on the financial stability are becoming all the more unpredictable and unprecedented.”

However, the IMF has also come under fire for being overzealous in its rebuke of the UK, and its unplanned statement has drawn criticism from former officials, British Conservative MPs and US Republican lawmakers. A prominent British financial commentator called for a boycott of the “outrageously arrogant” institution, arguing that it was a “fashionable, hypocritical body” that had “explicitly aligned itself with leftist Joe Biden”.

A former IMF official said: “The fund has real problems coming up with so many developing countries, so why mess with one country that, whatever it does, will be in pretty good shape for the next two years? ”

They added, “I certainly don’t recall an uninvited, unwarranted and thoughtless remark about anyone’s economic proposal.”

Republican lawmakers demanded to know why the fund had not commented on what they see as the Biden administration’s fiscal irresponsibility.

While the recently approved US package of clean energy and health care measures was offset by tax hikes, last year’s $1.9 trillion Covid-19 stimulus went unfunded, while a student loan forgiveness program this week is estimated to cost $4 billion. cost 400 billion. Still, the IMF has largely supported Biden’s fiscal policy and touted the positive impact of the latest pandemic stimulus.

“It’s puzzling that the IMF felt it necessary to speak out on a G20 country’s domestic policy and only now oppose a ‘big and unfocused fiscal package,'” said Tennessee senator Bill Hagerty. “Where were the IMF warnings when the Biden administration pushed through trillions of fiscal stimulus as our economy overheated?”

Additional reporting by Chris Giles in London and Kiran Stacey in Washington