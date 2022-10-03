FirstFT: Bolsonaro closes gap on Lula

Good morning. This article is an on-site version of our FirstFT newsletter. Subscribe to our Asia, Europe/Africa or America edition to get it straight to your inbox every weekday morning

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro will face left-wing former leader Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in a runoff at the end of this month, after neither candidate secured a winning margin in closer-than-expected presidential elections.

Lula claimed more than 48 percent of the valid ballots and failed to pass the 50 percent threshold needed to take an outright first-round victory. Bolsonaro received more than 43 percent of the vote, underscoring the resilience of his conservative political movement and confusing pollsters. A second vote will take place on October 30.

Leading up to Sunday’s election, the vast majority of opinion polls predicted the far-right populist would win only about 36 percent of the vote, with some predicting that Lula would prevail in the first round.

Bolsonaro regularly called the polls “worthless” and said he trusted “people’s data”, in a nod to his big, raucous campaign rallies. The remaining handful of candidates, including leftist Ciro Gomes and centrist Simone Tebet, have been eliminated from the race.

The FT editors were critical of both candidates, arguing that the world’s 10th largest economy “deserves a better political class and new, fresh choices”.

Latin America editor Michael Stott says the result shows Bolsonaro’s “beef, bible and bullets” coalition is here to stay.

Five more stories in the news

1. NATO chief warns Russia against the use of nuclear weapons NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg warned of “serious consequences” if Vladimir Putin were to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine, after escalating rhetoric from Moscow. “A nuclear war cannot be won and should never be fought,” Stoltenberg said.

2. Truss pulls out after tax cut of 45p in humiliating U-turn British Prime Minister Liz Truss made a humiliating turn with plans to scrap the top tax rate of 45p after he faced a growing uprising from Conservative MPs. Kwasi Kwarteng, her chancellor, confirmed this morning that he had abandoned the plan laid down in his “mini” budget ten days ago.

3. Opec+ plans production cut to support oil prices The oil producers’ cartel is expected to discuss cutting production by more than 1 million barrels a day this week, by far the largest reduction since the start of the coronavirus pandemic and equivalent to more than 1 percent of global inventories, even as many countries are fighting to reduce energy costs.

4. EU considers reviewing deficit rules The European Commission will propose multi-year, country-specific plans in late October to help capitals curb their debt burden, officials in Brussels said, as part of a sweeping reform to simplify the bloc’s deficit rules.

5. The latest news from the war The Ukrainian army is advancing from Donetsk’s strategically important transit hub, Lyman, which it recaptured over the weekend.

the next day

PMIs S&P Global/Cips Manufacturing purchasing managers’ indices are out for the eurozone, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK and the US, where a first reading showed faster growth than the month before, but the second lowest value since July 2020. (FT, WSJ)

International Atomic Energy Agency The nuclear watchdog’s board will meet in Vienna, where it will elect officials after last week’s general conference.

Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine The price is announced in Stockholm, Sweden, followed by prizes in physics, chemistry, literature, peace and economics in the coming week. (Noble)

What else do we read

The new era of stronger hurricanes President Joe Biden is traveling to Florida and Puerto Rico this week to review the damage from the twin storms that devastated the two regions. The US is investing in satellites and supercomputers to predict the impact of such events, but can technology lower the dollar cost of destruction and human lives?

China’s demographic crisis looms during Xi Jinping’s third term President Xi Jinping is poised for an unprecedented third term as leader, but behind the political theater is a broader shift. Demographers predict that the world’s most populous country will begin to shrink this year, a turning point with profound implications for the future.

Giorgia Meloni arouses fear of freedoms in Italy The leader of the Brothers of Italy has vowed to put “the defense of the natural family” at the heart of her arch-conservative government, the first of the country’s far right since World War II, leading liberals to worry it will turn back the clock individual rights and social freedoms.

Investors learn to love the industry again Over the past few decades, the industry has been overlooked as Wall Street embraced Silicon Valley, services and all things technology. But a series of factors are fueling a resurgence in interest in manufacturing, writes Rana Foroohar.

Bullying at work – why it happens, what can be done? Shout. shout. Personal attacks. From persistent depression to career sabotage, workplace abuse is hard to eradicate. Should employers do more?

work life balance: In the past, a boundary meant the fence around your garden. Now it has transitioned into ‘self-care practices’ to support our lives, writes Isabel Berwick. But it works.

Sport

Lessons in Power from a Star Player: Writer and former basketball player Benjamin Markovits talks about how his sidekick career shaped his career, revealing that his talents lay elsewhere.

