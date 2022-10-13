First Black Adam Reactions Pour In

It’s almost here! The long promised Black Adam The film, starring Dwayne Johnson in a role the actor has been preparing for over a decade, has finally been screened for critics and a handful of fans. And the reactions so far? Well, we’ll call it mixed but positive. Praise early viewers (including this writer…and you can see my response tweet later in this piece as well) Black Adam as an action-packed spectacle, one filled to the brim with DC Comics and DCEU lore, and Johnson’s execution, while the writing and pace is something of a mixed bag.

That all seems reasonable enough. Black Adam has a hill to climb like a movie based on one of the more obscure characters in the DC pantheon, not to mention one of the less explored corners of the DC universe as a whole. Still, Warner Bros. big on both the film and Johnson’s star power, not to mention the actor’s willingness to promote the film as something that will restore the DCEU to a state that fans will embrace. There’s plenty of confidence here that positive word of mouth will take the film to box office success when it opens on October 21.

It will be a while before we get the official full reviews of Black Adam, however. The social media embargo was timed for the film’s New York City premiere on Wednesday night, but the actual review embargo won’t be lifted until Tuesday, October 18 at 5:30 AM EDT. Then we also have full reviews from a wide range of critics.

Here’s the official synopsis of the movie: