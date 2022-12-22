Fifa should investigate Argentina taunts of Kylian Mbappe, minister claims

Sign up for free Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox Sign up for Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter

A senior French cabinet minister has called on Fifa to investigate the taunts of French striker Kylian Mbappé by some Argentine fans during the celebrations in Buenos Aires to welcome the World Cup winners.

During Argentina’s cheering homecoming, a group of fans set fire to a makeshift coffin lid decorated with a cross and an image of Mbappé.

Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez also held a toy baby with Mbappé’s face on it during an open-top bus parade through the capital. Images of both went viral on social media.

Meanwhile, the French football federation and an anti-racism charity will file legal complaints against individuals who hurled racist slurs on Mbappé and his teammates on social media following the World Cup final defeat on penalties.

Asked about his reaction to the insults emanating from Argentina on social media, France’s finance minister Bruno Le Maire was “unworthy” of the scenes and openly questioned whether FIFA should investigate the events.

“What does FIFA do? Sport is about fair play,” Le Maire told Sud Radio. “It shows respect for others. It shows respect for those who have lost.”

The Argentine embassy in Paris did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Mbappe, who turned 24 on the day millions took to the streets of the Argentine capital to give team captain Lionel Messi a hero’s welcome, led a courageous French comeback by scoring two goals in 90 seconds to force extra time.

He and other players of African descent, who make up the majority of the French team, have received an outpouring of racist slurs on social media from a small minority of supporters.

SOS Racism, an anti-racism association, has included screenshots of more than 100 hateful comments in a criminal charge against those behind the comments

The French Football Federation has done the same.

“It is the expression of a far-right ideology that says these people should not be considered French,” said Hermann Ebongue, secretary general of SOS Racism.

He added that the two players who missed their penalties, Kingsley Coman and Aurelien Tchouameni, were the most abused and some players had deactivated comments on their social media accounts.

The maximum penalty for racist abuse online is one year in prison and a fine of 45,000 euros ($47,839.50).

SOS Racisme had already asked Fifa to take action against Argentinian fans who sang a racist song about Mbappé and the French team before the start of the tournament and is now studying footage coming from Argentina for signs of racism.