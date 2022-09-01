Feds raid Park Avenue penthouse and Hamptons estate linked to Russian oligarch Viktor Vekselberg

Federal agents have raided two properties in New York linked to a billionaire Russian oligarch who is under US sanctions and facing a criminal investigation into alleged bank fraud.

Agents from the FBI and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) took part in Thursday’s raids on a Park Avenue penthouse in Manhattan and a sprawling Hamptons estate linked to Viktor Vekselberg. WNBC TV.

Vekselberg, a close ally of Russian leader Vladimir Putin, is worth an estimated $14.4 billion and heads the Moscow-based Renova Group, a conglomerate with interests in metals, mining, technology and other companies.

He is among the Russian oligarchs under US sanctions following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February, and is also facing a Justice Department investigation into possible violations of US bank fraud statutes, court files show.

In April, Spanish officials, acting on a US warrant, seized Vekselberg’s $99 million, 225-foot superyacht “Tango” at a shipyard on the Mediterranean island of Mallorca.

Agents from the FBI and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) took part in Thursday’s raids on a Park Avenue penthouse in Manhattan (above) and the Hamptons estate associated with Viktor Vekselberg.

Photos from the Manhattan search show agents in FBI and HSI raid coats entering the 515 Park Avenue property and removing boxes of material

Thursday’s raids are said to be linked to an ongoing federal investigation into possible violations of bank fraud, money laundering and sanctions statutes.

Cops remove a box of ‘evidence’ from the Park Avenue apartment complex

Vekselberg (right), a close ally of Russian leader Vladimir Putin, is estimated to be worth $14.4 billion and is the powerful head of the Moscow-based Renova Group

Thursday’s raids are said to be related to an ongoing federal investigation into possible violations of bank fraud, money laundering and sanctions statutes.

However, no criminal charges have yet been filed against Vekselberg.

Videos and photos from the Manhattan search show agents in FBI and HSI raids entering the 515 Park Avenue property and removing boxes of material.

A nine-bedroom, 9,200-square-foot mansion in Southampton, last sold in 2008 for $11.4 million, was also raided.

WNBC reported that a related search was underway at a residence on Fisher Island in Miami.

HSI is the primary investigative arm of the Department of Homeland Security and is charged with investigating transnational crimes related to international trade, travel and finance.

In April, Spanish officials, acting on a US warrant, seized Vekselberg’s $99 million, 225-foot superyacht ‘Tango’ at a shipyard on the Mediterranean island of Mallorca.

A nine-bedroom, 9,200-square-foot mansion in Southampton (above), last sold in 2008 for $11.4 million, was also raided.

Federal agents search the 515 Park Avenue home of sanctioned Russian oligarch Viktor Vekselberg on Thursday

Spokespersons for HSI and the FBI’s New York Field Office did not immediately return messages on Thursday afternoon requesting comment from DailyMail.com

HSI is the primary investigative arm of the Department of Homeland Security and is charged with investigating transnational crimes related to international trade, travel and finance

The FBI’s New York Field Office did not immediately return messages on Thursday afternoon requesting comment from DailyMail.com. A spokeswoman for HSI declined to comment.

Vekselberg is under full blocking sanctions in the United States, where all of his assets will be frozen and seized.

The properties that were searched on Thursday were probably not immediately seized.

Although they are reportedly associated with Vekselberg, their true ownership was not immediately apparent.

A spokesperson for Vekselberg was not immediately available for comment.

Vekselberg is not on the list of people subject to European Union sanctions against Russia.

However, he was first placed under US sanctions in 2018 for alleged Russian interference in the 2016 US presidential election.

Vekselberg was also on a list of members of Putin’s inner circle targeted in retaliation for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine earlier this year.

Vekselberg was first placed under US sanctions in 2018 for alleged Russian interference in the 2016 US presidential election

The FBI and Spanish authorities seized a mega yacht belonging to oligarch Viktor Vekselberg earlier this year, amid calls to further tighten sanctions against Russia.

A US federal agent and two Spanish Guardia Civil will board the yacht named Tango in Palma de Mallorca, Spain in April

The seizure of his superyacht off the coast of Spain in April was the first major US crackdown on the assets of Russian oligarchs during the war in Ukraine.

According to the seizure orderVekselberg is accused of conspiring with others to commit bank fraud by “structuring transactions on the Tango in such a way as to obscure Vekselberg’s ownership interest in the ship,” thereby tricking U.S. banks into processing prohibited transactions.

The arrest warrant also cites previous lawsuits against Renova’s founders, including Vekselberg, dating as far back as 2001, accusing him of involvement in a “widespread extortion and money laundering scheme.”

US Attorney General Merrick Garland praised the yacht’s seizure in a video statement, saying: “Today marks the first seizure by our task force of a property belonging to a sanctioned individual with close ties to the Russian regime. It won’t be the last.’

“Together with our international partners, we will do everything possible to hold accountable any person whose criminal acts enable the Russian government to continue its unjust war.”

It was one of several seizures carried out since then by the Justice Department’s “KleptoCapture” task force.

The unit’s name is a play on the word ‘kleptocracy’, which refers to the rule of a corrupt elite who use their power to plunder wealth.

The task force includes prosecutors, investigators and analysts from multiple federal agencies, including the FBI and HSI.