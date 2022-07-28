Fed’s Jay Powell calls time on running commentary for rate rises

Since the Federal Reserve began what is now the fastest rate of rate hikes since 1981 in March, the Federal Reserve has provided meticulous detail about its future plans to tighten monetary policy.

On Wednesday, that changed, with Chairman Jay Powell announcing that the US central bank would balk at offering an official running commentary on its quest to stamp out soaring inflation.

“It’s time to just go by meeting and not give the kind of clear-cut advice we had been giving,” Powell said at a news conference after the Fed raised its key interest rate by 0.75 percentage points for the second time. month in a row.

By shaking hands so far, policymakers have tried to manage investor expectations and avoid periods of extreme market volatility. But the Fed has been set on fire by laying out its plans piece by piece, only to hastily change course as inflation spiraled further out of control.

After raising interest rates by half a percentage point in May, Powell sent out a clear signal that the central bank would make similar hikes at subsequent meetings. He went so far as to say that a 0.75 percentage point rate hike was “not something the committee is actively considering”.

The Fed doubled that forecast as the June policy meeting approached, but abruptly changed course after worse-than-expected inflation data, which came during a blackout period that prevented it from making public comments. It then implemented the first 0.75 percentage point increase since 1994.

Earlier this month, the Fed came under further pressure after another alarming inflation report, with investors betting it would drop its guidelines again and raise interest rates by a full percentage point.

Some economists on Wednesday welcomed the Fed’s more articulate approach, arguing that it needs to be nimble in the face of uncertainty about how far it will have to tighten amid high inflation and a slowing economy.

“This meeting was a good step toward not providing forward guidance,” said Tiffany Wilding, a US economist at Pimco. “When you’re in a tightening cycle, there’s no real benefit. . . and I’m surprised that, frankly, they’ve kept doing it for as long as they have.”

Unlike the European Central Bank, which dumped forward guidance “of any kind” last week, the Fed has not completely given up on fortune-telling.

Powell repeatedly pointed to the closely monitored “dot plot” that summarizes policymakers’ projections on Wednesday. The most recent chart from last month indicates that most officials are seeing the Fed’s key interest rate rise to nearly 3.5 percent by the end of the year, before moving closer to 4 percent in 2023. A new point chart will be published in September.

Powell said it was right to stop providing such detailed guidance, as interest rates are now in line with the so-called neutral long-term level, where they would not fuel or constrain economic growth if inflation reached the 2 percent target. Fed would reach.

Despite Powell’s promise to be more cautious, he did offer some hints about what lay ahead for the next meeting in September. Investors took to his comment that it “will probably become appropriate to slow the pace of the gains,” leading to a rally in stocks and bonds.

However, he also left the door open for “another unusually large rate hike” — that’s a 0.75 percentage point increase — and said the central bank “wouldn’t hesitate” to be even more aggressive if forthcoming data takes a more aggressive approach. justify.

The Fed is moving away from detailed forward guidance as the economic background becomes more complex. While the labor market is resilient, there are early signs that activity is beginning to slow down, investment is slowing and the housing market is beginning to slow down.

Powell welcomed the cooler environment and insisted that price stability “makes the whole economy work”. That means growth should moderate and the job market should become less tight, he said, adding that the risk of underdoing was worse than not being strong enough.

Michael Gapen, chief US economist at Bank of America, said he thinks a 0.75 percentage point rate hike in September would be daunting, adding that half-and-a-quarter-point increases were more likely given the rate of tightening.

But not everyone agrees with the Fed’s shift to a more taciturn approach. Torsten Slok, chief economist at Apollo Global Management, warned that this could lead to increased market volatility.

“If they no longer want to communicate strongly about what the expected price path is, that will only increase the current discussion in the markets.”

He added: “The market can easily get confused and cling to anecdotes . . .[and]numbers that wouldn’t normally carry that much weight because the Fed dims the lights on where they’re going.