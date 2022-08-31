FBI agent who retired amid backlash over the Hunter Biden laptop probe insists he is NOT biased

Recently retired FBI agent Timothy Thibault (pictured) claims a probe into whether he has political biases when it comes to the Hunter Biden laptop case will fully exonerate him and prove his actions were not politically motivated

The FBI agent who retired amid allegations of bias in the bureau’s handling of the Hunter Biden laptop scandal insists an investigation will find his actions were not politically motivated.

The law firm representing former agent Timothy Thibault, Morrison & Foerster LLP, notes in a statement that the Office of the Special Counsel is looking into allegations that their client’s social media posts were in violation of the Hatch Act.

Thibault was one of the 13 assistant special agents assigned to investigate the Hunter laptop saga, he was specifically the Special Agent in Charge of the case.

He was removed from his supervisory role by FBI Director Christopher Wray earlier this month after agency whistleblowers shed light on an alleged pattern of political bias from multiple high-ranking officials.

On Friday, Thibault was escorted from the building after retiring from his role, according to reports.

Donald Trump insisted the escorted exit is further proof of funny business surrounding Thibault’s handling of the probe into the contents of Hunter’s laptop, suggesting that it was a ‘forced retirement’ situation.

‘People that ‘retire’ from the FBI aren’t perp walked out of the Headquarters Building on a hot, sunny afternoon in August, after being screamed at and ridiculed by his bosses,’ the former president posted to Truth Social on Wednesday morning.

He added: ‘Like the Laptop, this was the FIRING FROM HELL!’

Thibault’s representation claims, however, that after turning in his security badge, which is standard practice, he walked through the FBI field office with two long-time agent friends and ‘walked out of the building by himself.’

‘Claims to the contrary are false,’ the firm wrote in a statement on behalf of their client.

The firm also claims that he was not forced or asked to retire and was not fired.

Thibault’s representation said he is cooperating with the special counsel probe and will be ‘fully exonerated’ once the review is complete.

The Hatch Act, which he is being probed for allegedly violating, restricts federal employees from engaging in political activity or publicly sharing political views or biases.

‘He firmly believes that any investigation will conclude that his supervision, leadership and decision making were not impacted by political bias or partisanship of any kind,’ Morrison & Foerster LLP said of Thibault.

‘He is confident that all of his decisions were consistent with the FBI’s highest standards for ethics and integrity,’ they added.

The firm also insists that Thibault ‘did not supervise the investigation of Hunter Biden.’

‘Mr. Thibault was not involved in any decisions related to any laptop that may be at issue in that investigation, and he did not seek to close the investigation,’ Morrison said.

The case is now being handled by the FBI’s Baltimore Field Office.

The firm reiterated Thibault was not involved whatsoever in the FBI raid on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida in early August.

Besides the whistleblower complaints, the removal from his supervisor role and his subsequent retirement, Thibault was also singled out by Senate Judiciary ranking member Chuck Grassley this summer.

A July 18 letter Senator Grassley sent to Wray and Attorney General Merrick Garland implored the pair to act on allegations of political bias influencing agency operations.

‘As you are aware, Assistant Special Agent in Charge Tim Thibault is not the only politically biased FBI agent at the Washington Field Office,’ Grassley wrote, reminding Wray that ‘the FBI answers to Congress and the American people.’

Thibault’s resignation follows a flurry of damning claims about the FBI and their handling of the Hunter probe.

Republican Senator Ron Johnson sent a letter to DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz last week claiming the bureau deliberately dragged its feet in the investigation and told agents not to look at the laptop.

‘Recently, my office heard from individuals with knowledge of the FBI’s apparent corruption,’ Johnson said.

‘After the FBI obtained the Hunter Biden laptop from the Wilmington, DE computer shop, these whistleblowers stated that local FBI leadership told employees, ‘you will not look at that Hunter Biden laptop’ and that the FBI is ‘not going to change the outcome of the election again,” Johnson wrote to Horowitz.

‘While I understand your hesitation to investigate a matter that may be related to an ongoing investigation, it is clear to me based on numerous credible whistleblower disclosures that the FBI cannot be trusted with the handling of Hunter Biden’s laptop,’ Johnson said.

‘I hope you understand that the longer your office stands on the sidelines and delays investigating the FBI’s actions, the harder it will be for you to uncover the truth and hold individuals accountable for wrongdoing.’

Horowitz told Johnson in February 2021 that the OIG would not investigate the FBI’s handling of the laptop so as not to interfere with the Department of Justice’s investigation into Hunter’s tax affairs.

In October 2020, one month before the election, ‘an avenue of derogatory Hunter Biden reporting was ordered closed’ by Thibault, Senator Grassley claimed in a letter to Wray and Garland.

Thibault shut down the investigation despite evidence that some of the details were true, according to that whistleblower.

‘Allegations provided to my office appear to indicate that there was a scheme in place among certain FBI officials to undermine derogatory information connected to Hunter Biden by falsely suggesting it was disinformation,’ Grassley wrote.

Earlier this month FBI director Christopher Wray, testified that he found allegations the FBI mishandled the laptop to be ‘deeply troubling.’

Meanwhile, the Department of Justice probe in Delaware has intensified in recent weeks over whether to bring charges on tax violations or making false statements on purchasing a gun, sources told CNN.

Hunter would have been prohibited from buying a gun at the time because of his well-documented struggles with drug addiction.

He revealed after the 2020 election that he was being investigated on tax issues but denied any wrongdoing.