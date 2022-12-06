Favourite biscuit in Australia 2022: Arnott’s reveals most popular one in each state

The most popular Arnott’s biscuit in every Aussie state has been revealed – and it’s the same choice in all but one

Arnott’s Australia has unveiled the most popular biscuit in every state

Arnott’s has revealed the biscuits Australians loved most in 2022 – and the results may surprise you.

Sales data collected from January to October this year showed the best-performing cookies in each state.

The beloved Tim Tam didn’t take first place and instead was the versatile Jatz biscuit, crowned the most popular across the board, except in Tasmania where BBQ Shapes reigned supreme.

It comes after Arnott’s collected data from January to October to discover that nearly 23 million packs of Jatz and Savoy have been sold

Jatz (pictured), also branded Savoy in Victoria and Tasmania, is regarded as an Australian all-rounder

The cherished biscuit with a scalloped edge, also branded Savoy in Victoria and Tasmania, is considered an Australian all-rounder.

Arnott’s has sold nearly 23 million packs of Jatz and Savoy this year and can be found in 1/3 of Aussie households.

Tim Tam, Shapes Chicken Crimpy and even Scotch Fingers made the state standings, but Jatz took first place.

Moving down the list tells us a lot about current Aussie tastes.

In Victoria, South Australia and Western Australia Shapes Barbecue came a close second, but in Queensland Shapes Chicken Crimpy took the silver medal.

Those in New South Wales prefer something sweeter, with Tim Tam biscuits coming in second.

Aussies across the country seemed to grab a pack of Tim Tams for something sweet, as the chocolate chip cookie is among the top five favorites in every state.

Arnott’s Scotch Finger also completes fifth position in New South Wales.

Arnott’s has been connecting Australians through the sharing of a biscuit for over 150 years and has become a much-loved brand.

Jatz and Savoy biscuits were the number one choice in New South Wales, Victoria, Queensland, South Australia and Western Australia. While in Tasmania BBQ shapes were most popular (Photo: Most Popular Arnott’s Cookies in Every Australian State)