Australia

Favourite biscuit in Australia 2022: Arnott’s reveals most popular one in each state

Surprisingly, the beloved Tim Tam wasn't the most popular biscuit in Australia this year and instead it was the versatile Jatz biscuit, which was the number one biscuit across the board except in Tasmania

The most popular Arnott’s biscuit in every Aussie state has been revealed – and it’s the same choice in all but one

  • Arnott’s Australia has unveiled the most popular biscuit in every state
  • Surprisingly, the beloved Tim Tam was not in first place
  • Instead, Jatz was crowned the most popular across the board, except in Tasmania
  • Tim Tam, Shapes Chicken Crimpy and Scotch Fingers made the top five

By Carina Stathis for Daily Mail Australia

published: 05:19, Dec 6, 2022 | Updated: 05:34, December 6, 2022

Arnott’s has revealed the biscuits Australians loved most in 2022 – and the results may surprise you.

Sales data collected from January to October this year showed the best-performing cookies in each state.

The beloved Tim Tam didn’t take first place and instead was the versatile Jatz biscuit, crowned the most popular across the board, except in Tasmania where BBQ Shapes reigned supreme.

The cherished biscuit with a scalloped edge, also branded Savoy in Victoria and Tasmania, is considered an Australian all-rounder.

Arnott’s has sold nearly 23 million packs of Jatz and Savoy this year and can be found in 1/3 of Aussie households.

Tim Tam, Shapes Chicken Crimpy and even Scotch Fingers made the state standings, but Jatz took first place.

Moving down the list tells us a lot about current Aussie tastes.

In Victoria, South Australia and Western Australia Shapes Barbecue came a close second, but in Queensland Shapes Chicken Crimpy took the silver medal.

Those in New South Wales prefer something sweeter, with Tim Tam biscuits coming in second.

Aussies across the country seemed to grab a pack of Tim Tams for something sweet, as the chocolate chip cookie is among the top five favorites in every state.

Arnott’s Scotch Finger also completes fifth position in New South Wales.

Arnott’s has been connecting Australians through the sharing of a biscuit for over 150 years and has become a much-loved brand.

What is the difference between Jatz and Savoy crackers?

Jatz and Savoy crackers are quite similar, but you can tell the difference right away

There are some recipe differences between the two crackers – the most obvious being that Jatz contains whole milk powder and malt, while Savoy contains golden syrup instead of malt

Savoy was also on the market in Victoria and Tasmania before Jatz

Source: Triple M

