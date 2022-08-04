Father, 45, executes his wife and daughters aged 7, 11 and 22, before killing himself in Orlando

A father killed his wife and three daughters in their home before turning the gun on himself in a horrific murder-suicide in Orlando, Florida.

Donovan Michael Ramirez, 45, is believed to have killed his wife Stephanie Renee Ramirez, 39, and daughters Alyssa Berumen, 22, Sunny Ramirez, 11, and Shelby Rose Ramirez, seven, in a domestic violence-related assault.

Police confirmed they found a firearm in the eerie site on Tuesday afternoon after being called for a welfare check, but the tragic family’s cause of death has not yet been confirmed.

When officers arrived on Lake District Lane in Lake Nona, one of the officers on duty had to step outside after falling ill due to the shocking nature of the ordeal.

Friends and family of the victims laid flowers outside the house while classmates of 11-year-old Sunny paid tribute to their “caring” friend last night.

According to locals, the family moved to the neighborhood from Los Angeles in 2020.

Sunny Ramirez, 11, was one of the murder-suicide victims. Young girl’s classmates paid tribute to their ‘caring best friend’ last night

Orlando Police said, “At this point, it appears this is a domestic violence incident.” A firearm was found in the house, but the cause of death is not yet clear

Katelyn Rampersad and Amarie Padovani, both 11, attended Northlake Park Community School with Sunny and said she was their “best friend” that made them feel at home in Florida.

The motive behind the murder-suicide is not yet clear.

Orlando Police said, “At this point, it appears this is a domestic violence incident.”

A neighbor Heather Collins told: WESH: ‘I think it’s really a nightmare. I don’t even know what exactly happened. My heart goes out to the family. I can’t even think about this, especially when family was involved.

‘I didn’t hear anything, I wish I did. I certainly would have liked to be that concerned neighbor who did something in this situation.’

Another local Jose Sanchez said he would see the family in the yard and the neighborhood has never seen anything like it before.

He said, ‘See them in the garden when I go for a walk in the morning. Say hello, nothing unusual or strange. Shocking. The first thing I thought was about the kids, that’s the first thing you think is the poor kids, you know, little kids.

“I’ve been in this neighborhood for seven years and it’s the first time we’ve seen something like this happen. You really don’t know how to react.’

dr. Lisa Spector, a mother whose daughter was friends with the two victims, said, “I wanted to honor this sweet, beautiful, young lady and her sister and her family.”

The investigation continues.

Amarie Padovani (left) and Katelyn Rampersad (right) went to school with the two young victims. They paid tribute to their beloved classmate last night

Cards, stuffed animals and flowers were placed outside the house where the tragic family was found dead