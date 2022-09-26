Fans slam Ian Brown solo tour opening night – dubbing the Leeds show ‘karaoke’

Ian Brown received a wave of backlash after his performance in Leeds on Sunday night, which fans called a ‘karaoke show’.

The Stone Roses frontman, 59, was dealt a blow when he entered the 02 Academy stage without a band, singing for just a backing track.

Writing that he had “completely lost the plot”, fans were impressed after paying up to £50 for tickets to the sold-out show – kicking off his UK tour.

‘Glad to see @ianbrown show up for his £40 a ticket, sold out performance at leeds tonight WITHOUT BAND. I’m a lifelong fan, but that was bad. #ianbrown does karaoke and slaughters his own tunes,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

While another wrote: ‘It’s not live music. So the closest description is karaoke.”

“I’m a big fan of his but this is terrible,” another wrote, as videos of the performance circulated on social media.

Representatives for Ian Brown did not comment when approached by MailOnline.

Ian will take the stage in Glasgow tonight, with dates running over the next two weeks and ending with a Brixton Academy show in London on October 7.

It’s not the first time Ian has caused a stir among fans after he resigned his lead position at Neighborhood Weekender Festival in Warrington last year.

The rocker, who shared anti-mask and anti-lockdown tweets at the time and recorded a track in protest of the lockdown, explained on Twitter at the time that he would not comply with vaccine passport regulations.

My headline show on Saturday night at NHBD Weekender Festival is cancelled! I refuse to accept the vaccination certificate as a condition of entry. Refunds are available! X’

Ian rose to fame as the frontman of The Stone Roses, along with guitarist John Squire, bassist Mani and drummer Reni. They formed the band in 1983 in Manchester when they released what has been called “one of the greatest albums of all time” six years later.

And off to a rocky start, his current tour is his first solo headline in over a decade.

The band broke up for good in 2017, when Ian closed their last show in Glasgow by telling the audience: ‘Don’t be sad it’s over, be glad it happened’.