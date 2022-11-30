Home Fans praise Mathew Leckie after Socceroo’s weapon WONDERGOAL scores against Denmark
Categories: Australia

Fans praise Mathew Leckie after Socceroo’s weapon WONDERGOAL scores against Denmark

Fans cheer Mathew Leckie after Socceroo’s crest scores WONDERGOAL and puts Graham Arnold’s side on the brink of a place in the last 16 at the World Cup: ‘Australian of the year!’

By Ollie Lewis For Daily Mail Australia

published: 16:26, Nov 30, 2022 | Updated: 5:06 PM, Nov 30, 2022

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Fans have lauded Mathew Leckie for ‘Australian of the Year’ after his miraculous goal against Denmark at the World Cup.

The striker kept his composure to finish off a superb counter-attack and stun the Danes, working his way past his defender to shoot low and hard past Kasper Schmeichel into goal for the Europeans.

Related Post
  1. Artist Brett Whiteley's widow Wendy Whiteley opens up on his 'misogyny'

    The widow of one of Australia's most famous entertainers, Brett Whiteley, has opened up about…

  2. “Yes, I was the first female sex-attractive genitalist and at 61, my sex appeal remains strong!”

    The birth of the phenomenon that is the modern day ‘WAG’ — the acronym for…

  3. ‘We’re the least famous architects’: The designers behind this year’s MPavilion – WhatsNew2Day

    In the Botanical Gardens, large steel poles are being erected in the mud, ready to…

It means the Australians are one-legged in the last 16 of the World Cup, a podium they have not reached since the 2006 tournament in Germany.

And fans have taken to Twitter to pick up on Leckie’s incredible goal, with some calling for him to be crowned Australian of the Year.

“Mathew Leckie for Australian of the Year,” said one fan.

“Mathew Leckie you slick jet!” said another.

“Mathew Leckie is NOT LUCK, genius of his!” said a third.

More to follow.

Socceroos fans have praised Mathew Leckie for his miraculous strike against Denmark in Qatar

The 31-year-old scored an incredible goal to send Australia through to the World Cup final-16

Jacky

Share
Published by
Jacky
Tags: american footballdaily mailDenmarkfansKasper SchmeichelLeckieMathewpraisescoresSocceroossportweaponwondergoalWorld Cup
2 days ago

Recent Posts

Kanye West LIVE – Twitter bans rapper following Hitler’s comments on Alex Jones

LIVEKanye West LIVE: Breaking news as Elon Musk kicks disgraced rapper off Twitter after Trump…

8 mins ago

Kate Garraway acknowledges that Derek Draper’s health battle can be exhausting for all those who are around him

An emotional Kate Garraway broke down as she discussed husband Derek Draper's health struggles during…

16 mins ago

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 could fix one of the Z Flip 4’s biggest issues

With the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, Samsung has almost perfected the foldable clamshell phone,…

17 mins ago

World Cup 2022 Round of 16: Who’s playing, where and when?

The upset-filled tournament will enter the knockout stage on Saturday, where every match will be…

18 mins ago

KANYEWEST LIVE: Elon Musso kicks disgraced rapper of Twitter

LIVEKANYE WEST LIVE: Breaking news as Elon Musk kicks disgraced rapper off Twitter after Trump…

20 mins ago

Indonesia to jail sex outside of marriage for up to a year

Jakarta: Indonesia's parliament is expected to pass a new penal code this month that would…

24 mins ago