Fans praise Mathew Leckie after Socceroo’s weapon WONDERGOAL scores against Denmark

Fans have lauded Mathew Leckie for ‘Australian of the Year’ after his miraculous goal against Denmark at the World Cup.
The striker kept his composure to finish off a superb counter-attack and stun the Danes, working his way past his defender to shoot low and hard past Kasper Schmeichel into goal for the Europeans.
It means the Australians are one-legged in the last 16 of the World Cup, a podium they have not reached since the 2006 tournament in Germany.
And fans have taken to Twitter to pick up on Leckie’s incredible goal, with some calling for him to be crowned Australian of the Year.
“Mathew Leckie for Australian of the Year,” said one fan.
“Mathew Leckie you slick jet!” said another.
“Mathew Leckie is NOT LUCK, genius of his!” said a third.
More to follow.
Socceroos fans have praised Mathew Leckie for his miraculous strike against Denmark in Qatar
The 31-year-old scored an incredible goal to send Australia through to the World Cup final-16
