Fans attending some of the biggest sporting events during the summer of 2022 collectively took 1.7 million actions to help protect the sport from climate change.

Sky Zero has reported 1.74 million ‘tangible’ actions taken by supporters over the summer, with fans also making almost 10,000 pledges at One-site Sky Zero activations across the country.

In a summer where UK fans flocked to sporting events such as the 150th Open, British Grand Prix, Super League’s Magic Weekend and the Hundred, supporters showed their efforts to help tackle climate change.

Advised by Rare experts in collaboration with count us in Sky verified the results and evaluated the impact of actions taken by fans, helping to equip them with measures they can take based on availability and impact on emissions and wider system changes.

Sky Sports chief executive Jonathan Licht said: ‘Climate change is something that threatens sport and wider society and we are extremely passionate about trying to encourage sports fans to take action and make changes in their own lives.

“Having sports fans take more than 1.7 million tangible actions during the summer of elite sport is fantastic to see and shows the difference we can continue to make when all corners of the sports industry come together to take purposeful action. “

Half of the fans who attended the Hundred this summer took greener methods of transport

The main actions taken by supporters include recycling waste, eating less meat, refilling water bottles and using more environmentally friendly methods of transport when either at or traveling to places.

1.25 million supporters reused or recycled their waste as 65% of those attending the 150th Open either bought or brought a reusable bottle using the Old Course’s free on-site fueling stations.

An estimated 600,000 bottles were refilled at Silverstone during July’s British Grand Prix, which was won by Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz.

And 50% of those who took part in the Hundred this summer traveled to locations with greener means than before, with 69,000 more supporters at locations over the summer choosing a plant-based or vegetarian option.

That over 1.7 million fans would take environmentally friendly measures when attending sporting events highlights the commitment reaffirmed in the Glasgow Climate Pact last year to limit global warming to 1.5C to avert the worst effects of climate change.

And the overwhelmingly encouraging results came a year after football’s first carbon-neutral match – dubbed Game Zero – which took place at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in September 2021, when Spurs faced Chelsea.

With the arena powered entirely by renewable energy and both teams arriving at the ground via buses running on green biodiesel, 94% more vegetarian and plant-based meals were purchased by supporters in attendance.

Tottenham hosted Chelsea in football’s first major carbon neutral match in September 2021

Sky Sports viewers can also tune in to Football’s Toughest Opponent, a documentary exploring the impact of climate change on football, how football contributes to climate change and what governing bodies, clubs, managers and players are doing to tackle the climate crisis.

Contributors include Ben Mee, Chris Smalling, Jen Beattie, Petr Cech, Ralf Hassenhuttl, Serge Gnabry, Sofie Junge Pedersen and UEFA’s Michele Uva.

Sky has pledged to become carbon neutral by 2030 and has pledged to help educate fans about the impact climate change is already having on the world of sport.