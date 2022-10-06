Fan sues Patriots, says they ruined his Brady-signed flag

BOSTON (AP) — The New England Patriots have caused irreparable damage to a Tom Brady-signed American flag by improperly displaying it in the team’s hall of fame at Gillette Stadium, the flag’s owner claims in a federal lawsuit.

After being on display for a few months, Brady’s signature in blue Sharpie had faded significantly, reducing the flag’s value by as much as $1 million, according to the lawsuit filed against the team in Boston on Wednesday.

A Patriots spokesman said Thursday the team had no immediate comment.

The flag, described as “a priceless piece of sports memorabilia and historical artifact,” flew over the now-closed Foxboro Stadium on December 22, 2001.

Daniel Vitale, 42, of Hampstead, New Hampshire, bought the flag in 2020 as an investment.

“I’m a die-hard Patriots fan and have been for 40 years,” Vitale told the Associated Press by phone on Thursday. “That flag was so important to me because it was right after 9/11 and it was the last game of the regular season at Foxboro Stadium.”

Vitale lent the flag to the Patriots Hall of Fame in June 2021 after being assured it would be well taken care of. He wanted it back a few months later because he thought it might increase in value as Brady, who now plays for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, was considering retiring at the time, according to the lawsuit.

Vitale’s youngest daughter has autism, and the family wanted to hire a full-time nanny to look after her, he said.

But when Vitale got the flag back, Brady’s signature had faded.

Neither the Hall of Fame lighting nor the display case glass were designed to protect autographed sports memorabilia, and there was “a significant gap in the glass directly in front of the flag through which unfiltered light and heat could pass,” according to the lawsuit, in which the loss in value is estimated to range from several hundred thousand dollars to a maximum of $1 million.

The suit alleges breach of contract, negligent misrepresentation and fraudulent misrepresentation, and seeks a jury trial and unspecified damages.

The lawsuit was a last resort. “I’ve tried to do everything I can to reach a settlement with these guys, but they don’t even want to talk to us,” Vitale said.

