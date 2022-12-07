Family of deceased US Capitol police offer refuses to shake hands with ‘two-faced’ Republican leaders

Washington: The mother and brother of police officer Brian Sicknick, who died in the days following the January 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, refused to shake hands with top Republicans Kevin McCarthy and Mitch McConnell at a medal ceremony on Tuesday.
After greeting top Democrats Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer at the awards ceremony at the U.S. Capitol, Gladys and Ken Sicknick walked past McCarthy and McConnell, the top Republicans in the House of Representatives and Senate respectively, without acknowledging them.
McConnell had held out his hand, in an apparent handshake attempt.
A video broadcast of the event showed at least two police officers similarly dismissing McConnell and McCarthy.
Reuters was unable to immediately identify them, but Washington County Police and the Specialty Police charged with protecting the Capitol were on hand. Representatives from other law enforcement agencies also attended the ceremony.
The decision by several attendees to dismiss Republican leaders illustrates how emotions are still running high over the 2021 attack on the Capitol by supporters of former President Donald Trump, who initially refused to recall the rioters.
The support some Republicans gave to the rioters became a major campaign issue in the 2022 midterm elections and will likely continue to be an issue through the 2024 presidential race.
“They just have two faces,” Gladys Sicknick told CNN.