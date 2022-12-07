Family of deceased US Capitol police offer refuses to shake hands with ‘two-faced’ Republican leaders

Washington: The mother and brother of police officer Brian Sicknick, who died in the days following the January 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, refused to shake hands with top Republicans Kevin McCarthy and Mitch McConnell at a medal ceremony on Tuesday.

After greeting top Democrats Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer at the awards ceremony at the U.S. Capitol, Gladys and Ken Sicknick walked past McCarthy and McConnell, the top Republicans in the House of Representatives and Senate respectively, without acknowledging them.

McConnell had held out his hand, in an apparent handshake attempt.

A video broadcast of the event showed at least two police officers similarly dismissing McConnell and McCarthy.