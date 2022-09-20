Family friend to the late Queen Elizabeth Harry Herbert reveals wholesome memories with the monarch

A family friend of the Queen has spoken of her memories of the monarch after her funeral yesterday.

Harry Herbert, son of the 7th Earl of Carnarvon and brother of the current earl, spoke to Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield this morning about his and the Queen’s shared love of horse racing.

He revealed that the Queen gave him permission to use one of her ‘reserved racehorse names’ for his racehorse.

He explained how he wrote a letter to the monarch to ask if he could use the name “Heritage” and the king said “of course you can, I hope he’s lucky for you”.

Harry Herbert, who grew up knowing the Queen, spoke of his fond memories with Her Majesty this morning after her funeral yesterday

Harry pictured with family friend Queen Elizabeth at a horse racing course together in Newbury in 2015

Harry’s father Henry Herbert, also known as Lord Porchester, was a personal friend of Queen Elizabeth for over 20 years and the monarch used to regularly visit their family home.

Speaking about growing up around the Queen, he said: ‘My dad was her best friend for many years and a confidant and myself, my sister Carol and my brother Geordie, we grew up knowing the Queen from a young age.

‘We were surrounded by her, every part of her, her character, and she came to stay often at Milford, which was my family’s home.’

The managing director of Highclere Thoroughbred Racing and Royal Ascot Racing Club continued: ‘After my father died in 2001, my brother-in-law John took over the role of his racing manager and she also became a confidant.

‘He told me the other day that he had spoken to Her Majesty every day in the past, probably on average every other day for the last 21 years.’

ITV’s chef Clodagh McKenna married Harry in 2021 at Highclere Castle after they became engaged in 2020

Speaking about the horse Heritage, which holds a special memory for Henry, he said: ‘naming a racehorse is really important and Heritage seemed like a wonderful name.

“So I looked it up and the security at the races said it was one of Her Majesty’s reserved names so I called my dad to see if he could work his magic and he said “absolutely not, you do your own dirty work” .’

After he wrote to the Queen herself, she wrote back and gave him permission to use the name.

He said: ‘She wrote back by returning the post saying “of course you can use the name and I hope he’s very lucky for you.”

Queen Elizabeth and the Queen Mother with Henry Herbert, Lord Porchester enjoying the Epsom Derby at Epsom Racecourse in 1991

The Queen Mother, Prince Charles, The Queen at The Derby with the Queen’s racing manager Earl Of Carnarvon (formerly Lord Porchester) in 1993

He went on to speak of a ‘strange coincidence’ two years later when Heritage ran at Ascot, he won and the Queen toasted his victory with him at Buckingham Palace.

Harry’s father met the Queen in their teenage years and they shared a great love of the countryside and horses.

The 7th Earl, who the Queen affectionately called Porchey, was not only her racing manager from 1969 until his death on 11 September 2001, but also her confidante.

Because he died on the same day as the atrocities of 9/11, when Her Majesty gave her emotional speech to those who had lost loved ones in New York, many felt she was also speaking of her dear friend Porchey when, with heartfelt sadness, she said : ‘ Grief is the price we pay for love.’

The Queen made her final journey down the aisle at Westminster Abbey yesterday before heading to her resting place in Windsor

Princess Anne looked at her mother’s casket and the crown on a sad day for Britain and the world