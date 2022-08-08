F.B.I. Searches Trump’s Home in Florida
Former President Donald J. Trump said Monday that the FBI had searched his home in Palm Beach, Florida, and broke into a safe-deposit box — an account that, if true, would be a dramatic escalation in the various investigations into the former president.
The search, according to two people familiar with the investigation, appeared to have focused on material Mr. Trump had brought with him to Mar-a-Lago, his private club and residence, after he left the White House. Those boxes contained many pages of classified documents, according to a person familiar with their contents.
Mr. Trump delayed returning 15 boxes of material for many months at the request of officials at the National Archives, but did so only when there was a threat that action would be taken to retrieve them.
Throughout his tenure, Mr. Trump was known for tearing up official material intended to be kept for government records.
“Having worked and co-operated with the relevant government agencies, this unannounced raid on my home was not necessary or appropriate,” Mr Trump said, insisting it was an attempt to prevent him from running for president. in 2024. Such an attack could only take place in fractured, third world countries.”
“They even broke into my safe!” He wrote. “What’s the difference between this and Watergate, where agents broke into the Democratic National Committee? Here, conversely, the Democrats broke into the home of the 45th president of the United States.”
Mr. Trump did not share details of what the FBI agents were looking for. But he portrayed himself as a victim of shadowy forces out to harm him.
The search took place Monday morning, a person familiar with it said, although Mr Trump claimed agents were still there many hours later.
The search was at least partial to whether there were any records left in the club, said the person familiar with the search.
The reported search came at a time when the Justice Department has also ramped up questioning of former Trump associates who had witnessed the White House discussion and planning of Mr Trump’s efforts to remain in office after his loss. in the 2020 elections.
Mr. Trump has been the focus of questions raised by federal prosecutors regarding a plan to send “fake” voters to Congress for electoral college certification.
“These are dark times for our nation as my beautiful home, Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, is currently under siege, raided and occupied by a large group of FBI agents,” Trump said in the statement. . “Nothing like this has ever happened to a president of the United States before,” Trump said.