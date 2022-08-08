F.B.I. Searches Trump’s Home in Florida

Former President Donald J. Trump said Monday that the FBI had searched his home in Palm Beach, Florida, and broke into a safe-deposit box — an account that, if true, would be a dramatic escalation in the various investigations into the former president.

The search, according to two people familiar with the investigation, appeared to have focused on material Mr. Trump had brought with him to Mar-a-Lago, his private club and residence, after he left the White House. Those boxes contained many pages of classified documents, according to a person familiar with their contents.

Mr. Trump delayed returning 15 boxes of material for many months at the request of officials at the National Archives, but did so only when there was a threat that action would be taken to retrieve them.