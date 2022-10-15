Exxon employees are quitting in droves over company’s strict culture, report says 

Exxon Mobil is experiencing its highest employee turnover in decades, with disgruntled employees complaining about a strict, fear-based corporate culture, according to a new report.

In the past two years, Exxon has made record profits, but it has lost 12,000 workers worldwide, less than half of whom have been laid off, according to a comprehensive report in Bloomberg Business Week on Thursday.

Citing interviews with more than 40 current and former Exxon employees, the report pinpoints how many brushes were against a culture they describe as stagnant and overbearing.

In one instance, last year in a virtual town hall, Bill Keillor, Exxon’s global IT vice president, exploded when workers, in a rare display of defiance, peppered him with tough questions about compensation and remote work policies.

Keillor snapped, saying that anyone who wanted to be a “hotshot” should start working for Amazon and add “good luck to you,” those in attendance recalled.

Exxon disputed the article’s characterization of corporate culture as false, with a spokeswoman saying isolated incidents had been blown out of proportion.

Exxon Mobil experiences highest employee turnover in decades, with disgruntled employees complaining of a strict, fear-based corporate culture

Bill Keillor, Exxon’s global IT vice president, reportedly exploded when employees peppered him with tough questions about compensation and remote work policies

“Like almost any business, churn has increased over the past two years, but we don’t see that as a long-term trend,” Exxon said in a statement.

Importantly, we are seeing good results in hiring top talent for positions across the company, at entry level and for senior executive positions.

An oil titan with a 140-year history, Exxon has a reputation for old-fashioned business management practices that can seem out of date.

Acronyms and jargon are ubiquitous, and to rise through the ranks, employees must operate according to a strict hierarchy with strict rules, according to Bloomberg.

Such a rule requires employees to hold the handrail on stairs at all times. While it was primarily written with oil rigs and refineries in mind, the rule is strictly enforced even in corporate offices.

The exterior of the ExxonMobil Houston campus can be seen above. Office workers are required to hold handrails on stairs, although the rule was primarily intended for oil rigs

The sun sets on an ExxonMobil natural gas platform in the Gulf of Mexico in a file photo

Dar-Lon Chang, a mechanical engineer who left the company in 2019 after nearly two decades, told the magazine, “Senior management doesn’t like bad news, so to stay with Exxon long-term, you need the Kool-Aid. ‘

“This is not a good fit for younger people and especially those concerned about the climate crisis,” said Chang, who said when he joined Exxon in 2003 he believed it would play a key role in shifting the world. of fossil fuels.

Instead, Chang said he was disappointed, claiming the company had repeatedly turned down potential investments in renewables over profitability concerns.

Another incident worried some Exxon employees of color when the company issued an edict in April 2020 banning “external position flags” from its key corporate flagpoles, such as Gay Pride and Black Lives Matter.

Former Exxon employee Dar-Lon Chang (above) said: ‘Top management don’t like bad news, so to stay with Exxon long term, you have to drink the Kool-Aid’

Because the Rainbow Pride flag had flown on the same poles a year earlier, some black workers were outraged, suspecting that the policy targeted the BLM flag specifically.

Exxon emphasized in a statement that diversity is “anchored in our core values.”

“The idea that ExxonMobil’s culture is what these employees say it is doesn’t make sense for two reasons: how many people come to this company each year and how long people stay,” said a company spokeswoman.

“No culture is perfect and it’s way too easy to grab a few data points and paint with a broad brush, but that won’t produce an accurate portrait.”