Extreme cold may cause iguanas to fall from trees in Florida and sea turtles to stun

Humans aren’t the only ones feeling the effects of the frigid cold that blankets a huge swath of America.

Cold-blooded animals such as iguanas can be immobilized by the cold as they sleep in trees and collapse to the ground in South Florida. Sea turtles can freeze and wash up from Texas to New England.

The massive storm system that will bring blizzards and record-breaking chills has placed 90 million people under winter storm watches or warnings.

Experts note that the animals are usually not dead when they fall from trees. Their joints become stiff in the cold, which can cause them to lose their grip on branches, causing them to fall off the trees.

Like all cold-blooded animals, iguanas cannot generate their own body heat: they must draw heat from their environment to stay warm.

The falling temperatures are expected to keep wildlife officials busy – either saving reptiles or simply observing the impact of such extreme cold.

These zookeepers say that if you come across a frozen iguana, it’s best to leave them alone, as they can sometimes bite people while they are still thawing.

During the Christmas weekend, temperatures in Florida drop into the 30s. Many of the lizards in the southern part of the state come from more tropical climates, so temperatures below 45 degrees Fahrenheit are too cold to move.

The National Weather Service has issued warnings to Floridians in the past about the possibility of iguanas falling from trees.

“Much of the state will remain mostly clear and freezing tonight with the chance of scattered to isolated iguana falls from trees,” the spokesman said. NWS said in January.

‘You change the environment, and the organisms that will feel this first and hardest are the ectotherms [coldblooded animals] because their whole fitness is thermally dependent,” Martha Muñoz, an evolutionary biologist at Yale University, told me. The Washington Post.

Sea turtles (like the one above) haven’t adapted as well to the colder temperatures. In recent years, they have been dumbfounded in Texas and other states

Cold torpor is a condition that sea turtles experience in extremely cold temperatures, which paralyzes them and prevents them from eating or staying afloat. Above: This sea turtle was recovered from Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts

However, researchers say the iguanas are adapting to colder temperatures so there are fewer falls from trees than in the past.

“With every year that we get a cold streak, I see fewer and fewer of those iguanas falling out of trees and catching colds … and it’s not because there are fewer and fewer iguanas,” Zoo Miami’s Ron Magill told the Post.

“It’s just an indication that these animals are, in fact, adapting.” Less and less succumb to these kinds of temperature differences.’

However, sea turtles have not been able to adapt as well to the colder temperatures. In recent years, they have been dumbfounded in Texas and other states.

Volunteers working with a local rescue group called Sea Turtle, Inc. took in more than 4,000 sea turtles for rehabilitation on South Padre Island, Texas in February 2021.

Conservationists planned to gradually increase their body heat while the turtles lay on sails and in kiddie pools inside the city’s convention center.

WHAT THE SHELL? SEA TURTLE FUN FACTS: Six of the seven sea turtle species inhabit Australian waters

They are part of a group of reptiles that have been around for over 100 million years

The largest and heaviest turtle ever recorded was 914 kg and nearly 9 feet long

Turtles have great cultural significance to many indigenous cultures

They maintain the health of seagrass beds and coral reefs – commercially benefiting valuable species such as shrimp, lobster and tuna

Turtles use the Earth’s magnetic field as a global GPS, calculating both their latitude and longitude to point in the right direction

Wendy Knight, the rescue group’s executive director, said the situation is “unprecedented” and she fears hundreds of them have already succumbed to “cold anesthesia”.

“A cold stupor like this could have the potential to undo decades of hard work, and we’re going through it with no strength and a unique, more catastrophic challenge to our efforts,” she told the Post.

Cold torpor is a condition sea turtles experience in extremely cold temperatures that paralyzes them and prevents them from eating or staying afloat, according to Florida’s Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

