Exploring arcobacter risk to the food industry and human health

Credit: Pixabay/CC0 public domain



The MikroIker team of the Department of Immunology, Microbiology and Parasitology of the UPV/EHU conducted a study on the prevalence and characterization of bacteria of the genus Arcobacter using a large number of samples of different foods (seafood, vegetables, meat products and fresh cheese), including some that have never before been analyzed in our area. In addition, they studied the ability of these bacteria to adhere to various surfaces commonly found in food-processing environments.

The increase in the discovery of Arcobacter in food samples of all species raises public health concerns as very little is known so far about the pathogenic potential of Arcobacter species, and the few studies that have been conducted show a large number of host species and transmission routes.

Several species of the genus Arcobacter are considered emerging food pathogens and can cause gastrointestinal disturbances. In order to determine the risk of the presence of this bacterium in food, “the aim of this work is, firstly, to establish the presence of this pathogen in a wide range of products that have never been studied before; secondly, to determine the genetic to evaluate diversity and the presence of virulence genes; and finally, to observe the ability of these pathogens to remain attached to a surface, such as glass, plastic or steel, which is commonly found in food processing materials and environments,” said Irati Martinez -Malaxetxebarria, a researcher at the Department of Immunology, Microbiology and Parasitology of the Faculty of Pharmacy of the UPV/EHU.

A total of 220 samples were analyzed from three main food groups: farm animals, marine animals and vegetables. “Arcobacter was detected in 22.3% of the samples analyzed and the most common species in all was A. butzleri, the species most commonly associated with human disease, although other species were also present,” said the UPV/EHU-general. researcher. “We saw that all species had genes associated with virulent abilities, in other words, genes that could give the bacteria the ability to cause infections and disease in humans,” explains Irati Martinez.

“We have found that baby squid is a major source of Arcobacter, so eating these products raw can be a major source of infection for humans. We also found some cases in a piece of fresh cheese, probably associated with cross-contamination, because it bought a product as a cold cut,” Martinez added. “In the vegetables analyzed (lettuce, spinach, carrots, Swiss chard, etc.), the bacteria were found in all species except Swiss chard. Interestingly, all lettuce and Swiss chard that tested positive were prepackaged. That makes you think a bit, because often when we buy processed foods we don’t pay attention to the degree of cleanliness. We also discovered a species in carrots that had never been characterized before and that also has virulence genes.”

“The results confirm the formation of biofilms caused by foodborne Arcobacter bacteria on various surfaces that come into contact with food. Under the conditions in which we conducted our tests, we observed that glass surfaces facilitate the survival and growth of the bacteria.” promote,” said de Martinez. “This is the first time the presence of Arcobacter species in fresh Burgos cheese and carrots has been reported. We also noted that seafood, especially squid, is a major source of adherent Arcobacter.”

“These findings should be considered for their potential food safety implications, as Burgos cheese is a ready-to-eat product and carrots and seafood are often consumed only lightly cooked or raw,” added the UPV/EHU researcher. up.

The research is published in the International Journal of Food Microbiology.

Arcobacter abundant in floodwater from Hurricane Florence

More information:

Irati Martinez-Malaxetxebarria et al, Genetic characterization and biofilm formation of potentially pathogenic foodborne Arcobacter isolates, International Journal of Food Microbiology (2022). Irati Martinez-Malaxetxebarria et al, Genetic characterization and biofilm formation of potentially pathogenic foodborne Arcobacter isolates,(2022). DOI: 10.116/j.ijfoodmicro.2022.109712

Provided by the University of the Basque Country





