ROME (AP) — Successive shipwrecks of migrant smuggling boats off the coast of Greece have once again spotlighted the dangers of the Mediterranean migration route, the risks migrants and refugees are willing to take and the political infighting that could lead to a secure European response to people fleeing war, poverty and climate change.

Here’s a look at the migration situation across the Mediterranean:

WHAT HAPPENED TO TWO SMOKING BOATS OUTSIDE GREECE?

Bodies floated amid shattered wreckage off a Greek island on Thursday as the death toll of sinking of two migrant boats separately rose to 22, with about a dozen still missing. The ships sank hundreds of miles apart, in one case leading to a dramatic nighttime rescue attempt as islanders and firefighters pulled shipwrecked migrants to safety on steep cliffs.

The Greek shipwrecks came just days after Italy commemorated the ninth anniversary of one of the deadliest Mediterranean shipwrecks in recent memory, the capsizing of a migrant ship on October 3, 2013, off the coast of Lampedusa, Sicily, killing 368 people.

WHAT ARE THE TRENDS IN MEDITERRANEAN ARRIVAL OF MIGRANTS?

So far this year, the International Organization for Migration has registered about 109,000 “irregular” arrivals in the Mediterranean countries of Italy, Spain, Greece, Cyprus and Malta, by land or sea. This has made immigration a hot political topic in those countries of the European Union.

UN refugee officials note that the total number of migrants wanting to come to Europe in this way has decreased over the years to an average of about 120,000 per year. They call that a relatively “manageable” number, especially when compared to the 7.4 million Ukrainians who have fled their homeland this year to escape the Russian invasion, and were welcomed by European countries.

“We have seen the swift and rapid response to address that situation in a very humane and commendable manner,” said Shabia Mantoo, spokesman for the UN Refugee Agency in Geneva. “If we see that happening very concretely in this situation, why can’t it be applied to 120,000 people who come to Europe every year?”

Others see Europe’s harsh response to Mediterranean migrants, who often come from Africa, and the reception of Slavic Ukrainian migrants as racist.

HOW DANGEROUS IS THE MEDITERRANEAN SEA?

So far this year, the IOM has reported 1,522 dead or missing migrants in the Mediterranean. In total, the IOM says 24,871 migrants have been killed or missing in the Mediterranean since 2014, the actual number being even higher given the number of shipwrecks that are never reported.

“It has been confirmed that the trip to Italy is the most dangerous,” says the ISMU foundation in Italy, which studies migration trends.

The Central Mediterranean migratory route that brings migrants from Libya or Tunisia north to Europe is the deadliest known migratory route in the world, accounting for more than half of the reported deaths in the Mediterranean that IOM has tracked since 2014. The route has Italy as its top destination.

WHAT ARE THE DEADLY KNOWN SMOKING SHIP RUB?

On April 18, 2015, the Mediterranean Sea deadliest known shipwreck Happened since time immemorial when an overcrowded fishing boat 77 nautical miles off the coast of Libya collided with a cargo ship trying to come to its rescue. Only 28 people survived. Initially, it was feared that the torso contained the remains of 700 people. Forensic experts trying to identify all the dead concluded in 2018 that 1,100 people were originally on board.

On October 3, 2013, a trawler carrying more than 500 people, many from Eritrea and Ethiopia, caught fire and capsized within sight of an uninhabited islet off the southern island of Lampedusa in Italy. Local fishermen rushed to try to save lives. In the end, 155 people survived and 368 people died.

A week later, on October 11, 2013, a shipwreck occurred further out to sea 60 miles south of Lampedusa in what has come to be known in Italy as the “slaughter of children.” In total, more than 260 people died, including 60 children. The Italian weekly L’Espresso in 2017 published the audio recordings of the migrants’ desperate calls for help and the Italian and Maltese authorities appeared to be delaying the rescue.

WHAT ARE OTHER MEDITERRANEAN MIGRATION ROUTES TO EUROPE?

The Western Mediterranean route is used by migrants wishing to reach Spain from Morocco or Algeria. The Eastern Mediterranean route, which saw shipwrecks off the coast of Greece this week, is traditionally used by Syrian, Iraqi, Afghan and other non-African migrants who flee first to Turkey and then try to reach Greece or other European destinations.

Greece was a major transit point for hundreds of thousands of migrants and refugees entering the EU in 2015-16, many fleeing wars in Iraq and Syria, although numbers plummeted after the EU and Turkey reached an agreement in 2016 to curb smugglers. Greece has since tightened its boundaries and built a steel wall along the land border with Turkey. Greece has also been accused by Turkey and some migration experts of curbing migrants, a charge it denies.

Greece, for its part, says Turkey has failed to stop smugglers on its coast and has used migrants to exert political pressure on the entire European Union.

HOW HAS MIGRATION DIVIDED THE 27 nations of the EU?

Mediterranean countries have been complaining for years that they are the victims of the reception and processing of migrants, and have long demanded other European countries get up and take them with you.

Poland, Hungary and other Eastern European countries refused an EU plan to share the burden of carrying the migrants.

Human rights groups have condemned how in recent years the EU has outsourced the rescue of migrants to the Libyan coastguard, which returns the migrants to horrific camps on the land where many are beaten, raped and mistreated.

“Over the years, the routes have changed, but not the tragedies,” said the Sant’Egidio community as it commemorated Lampedusa’s 2013 birthday this week. In partnership with other Christian groups, the Catholic charity has brought more than 5,000 refugees to Italy through “humanitarian corridors” and has called for more safe passages to be organized so that migrants do not have to risk a dangerous crossing to the Mediterranean with smugglers.

