EXCLUSIVE Lawyer husband of tennis star Anne Keothavong ‘raped woman on their fourth date’

A corporate lawyer married to Britain’s former number one tennis star, Anne Keothavong, went on trial today on charges of rape.

Andrew Bretherton, 49, pinned the woman face down on her bed so she would feel she was being “suffocated” before forcing himself inside her without her consent, jurors were told.

His alleged victim struggled free and then locked herself in the bathroom before fleeing her west London home following the alleged attack in May 2008, London’s Inner Crown Court heard.

The Oxford-educated lawyer, who married tennis star Keothavong, 39, in 2015, denies two charges of rape.

Bretherton, who qualified at the elite law firm Slaughter and May, met the woman through a mutual friend in the summer of 2007 and then again at a party in January the following year, Brian O’Neill KC said, fiscal.

On their fourth date, the couple shared dinner and a bottle of wine in a pub before Bretherton invited the woman for a drink at his Kensington flat.

“She was very happy in his company that night and saw him as a potential boyfriend,” O’Neill told the court.

They began kissing on the edge of Bretherton’s bed, then when she pulled her hands away as he tried to unbutton his pants, he got up and walked to his stereo, the prosecutor added.

“She was still sitting up in bed, thinking he was going to put on some ‘background music,’ but was surprised to hear Guns N’ Roses’ Welcome to the Jungle blaring,” O’Neill said.

When Mr. Bretherton returned to bed, he began to pull down his trousers. It was at that moment that his doubts began.

He slapped her right buttock hard and she said that was too harsh, or something.

‘At that moment, in his words, “something changed in him” and he forcibly pushed her face into the pillow, holding her head down with his hand. She felt like he was suffocating.

He hugged her so tightly that she couldn’t see anything.

The woman tried to get away but was unable to move because she was allegedly attacked.

When Bretherton handed over the woman, she was able to roll away and ran to her bathroom, closing the door behind her, the court heard.

Mr O’Neill said: “He couldn’t call for help because his phone was where he had left it by the front door.” He decided to escape, opened the bathroom door, grabbed his jacket from the side of the bed, picked up his bag and ran to the door.

“She yelled at Mr Bretherton as he was leaving ‘that’s not what you do, that’s not what you do’.”

The woman visited a specialist rape center in central London five days later and was examined by a doctor, the court heard.

She reported the alleged attack to police the same day, but was reluctant to proceed with prosecution at the time, O’Neill said.

In 2018, he inquired about the possibility of bringing civil proceedings against Bretherton, eventually giving a recorded interview to police on October 2.

Bretherton was interviewed on January 15, 2019, and told officers that the couple had had consensual sex, during which she became angry and upset, the court heard.

Bretherton is represented by Sarah Forshaw KC, who told the court that his wife, who competed in four separate Wimbledon Championships and represented Great Britain at the 2012 Olympics, would be a character witness for him.

The trial continues.