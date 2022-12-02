EXCL: Hugh Hefner’s Playboy Mansion was purchased by a billionaire who spent three years renovating it

Is this the most expensive facelift yet?

The iconic Playboy Mansion is almost done with its renovation after three years of work, with a new roof and the sex cave that appears to have been excavated to soon create a spa.

Renovations passed the $1.6 million mark in July, as reported by TMZalso added detached living quarters and an underground generator, as well as interior work, including an upgraded elevator, new lighting, and repairing the basement foundation.

Billionaire Daren Metropoulos, co-owner of Hostess Brands, bought the mansion for a whopping $100 million in 2016, but Playboy founder Hugh Heffner was allowed to stay in the house until he died in 2017. He began major work on the property in 2020 and has since almost finished the renovation – planning to join the mansion with an adjoining property he owns.

When the Playboy Mansion was sold, it was also agreed that the main structure of the house would be preserved and not demolished.

The Playboy Mansion was built in 1927 and purchased in 1971 by Playboy Enterprises for $1 million.

Hugh Heffner (pictured in 2014) lived in the house until he died in 2017. However, he sold the property to Hostess Brands co-owner Daren Metropoulos in 2016, but it was agreed that Heffner would continue to live there until his death.

Metropoulos began working on the roof in 2020, with old photos showing it stripped to the bone before slowly turning gray with shingles.

Hefner’s famous sex cave, which sits at the back of the grand estate, has since been excavated to create a spa, but it looks like it still needs some work before it can be filled with water for a refreshing and beautiful scenery. Surface.

In 2021, aerial photographs taken at the back of the building showed that new foundations were being dug behind the mansion.

The cave is surrounded by lush greenery and has a circular rock formation in the center containing a small indoor pool.

In addition, a detached living space or garage has been realized on the side of the building. It is the largest addition to the property.

In 2020, many exterior works have started on the outside of the mansion (photo)

The front yard had spray-painted ground parking while the exterior was repaired in 2021 (pictured)

One of the biggest jobs on the site was replacing the roof. Renovations started in 2020 (top), not worked on in 2021 (middle), and completed in 2022 (bottom)

The famous residence was a symbol of Hollywood’s lavishness, hosting lingerie-only dress code parties for the female guests who pottered around the cavern.

Elvis reportedly slept in the house with eight Playmates at once, while John Lennon burned a Matisse original with a cigarette.

Donald Trump even filmed an episode of The Apprentice at the mansion where contestants got to meet Hefner and his girlfriends.

The mansion also has a sinister past after it became entangled in Bill Cosby’s sexual assault allegations.

Judy Huth claimed that Cosby assaulted her when she was 15 at Hugh Hefner’s home. Chloe Goins claimed she was assaulted by Crosby at the mansion, but criminal charges in the case were ruled out.

It also had a reputation for being dirty after multiple former Playboy bunnies spoke out about the dilapidated building and its floors littered with dog feces and urine.

The cave was leveled more in 2020 (pictured) before heavy construction began

The refit cave began to take shape in 2021 (pictured) as workers began excavating the pool

The sex cave was also excavated to soon create a lavish spa. It is surrounded by lush greenery and has a secluded pool in the middle

The cave pool (pictured in 2007) is covered and has stone steps and pathways

In 2011, health officials confirmed that the bacteria that causes Legionnaires’ disease was found in a hot tub at the Playboy Mansion, where more than 100 people fell ill.

The Los Angeles County Health Department presented its findings at an annual conference at the Centers for Disease Control in Atlanta. The legionella bacteria also causes a milder illness called Pontiac fever.

Symptoms, including fever and headache, are the same as those experienced by Playboy Mansion partygoers.

Hefner decided not to bequeath the mansion to his widow Crystal after his death, instead choosing to sell it while he was alive – on the condition that he be allowed to remain there until his death.

However, he left her $5 million and a 5,900-square-foot house in Beverly Hills. Most of his fortune was divided between his four children and various charities.

Crystal, 31, was the third of his wives, having married him in 2012.

In addition to the roof and the cave, a separate house or garage was built on the side of the building (photo)

The property has undergone many renovations since 2020 (pictured), with the refit breaking the $1.6 million mark in July

Daren Metropoulos bought the iconic property (pictured in July) for $100 million in 2016

The property (pictured in 2020) features, in addition to the mansion, a tennis court, pre-law, swimming pool, grotto

He had previously been married to Mildred Williams from 1949-1959, with whom he had two children, and Kimberley Conrad – 1989’s 27-year-old Playmate of the Year – from 1989-2010.

Cooper, the eldest son of Hefner and Conrad, said he and brother Marston grew up with a framed photo of his mother’s naked centerfold in the house.

“Yeah, that was weird,” he admitted. “It was like the elephant in the room.”

Hefner also had a bunch of “girlfriends” who lived with him – usually several at a time – at his famous Playboy Mansion in Los Angeles.

Despite claiming to have slept with over a thousand women, Hefner spent much of his life “looking for love in all the wrong places,” as he tearfully told The New York Times in 1992.

Hefner married Crystal in 2012 — and began a life of monogamy — after briefly calling off the engagement. “Maybe I should be single,” he said a few months later.

“But I do know that I need an ongoing romantic relationship. In other words, I’m a very romantic person at heart, and all I was really looking for, honestly, with the idea of ​​marriage was continuity and something to let the girl know that I really cared about her. ‘

The year before their wedding, he had mused, “I never really found my soulmate.”