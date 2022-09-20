Ex-Vanity Fair editor Tina Brown says Prince Harry ‘has a role to play’ in Royal Family

Prince Harry ‘has a big role to play’ in the royal family but has to ‘give up’ his forthcoming memoir to regain the trust of his relatives, Tina Brown said today.

The former Vanity Fair editor suggested that the freezing of hostilities between the Duke of Sussex and his brother, the Prince of Wales, made it a good time to build bridges if he wanted to get more involved.

She told Lorraine: ‘This is an incredible moment to be used. The country loved that sense of unity and seeing the brothers together again was a beautiful sight.

“But unless he gives up his book and the all-encompassing documentaries and interviews, then there can be no trust. I think if he does, there might be a way.

‘The Royal Family needs him and there is a lot of work to be done. Kate does not want to travel the world, she is a mother of three children.

“They have to split this up somehow and Harry has a big part to play if he wants to. And if Meghan wants to, because of course she hated all that.’

Harry and Meghan side by side as they leave Westminster Abbey yesterday afternoon

Brown suggested the Sussexes could spend ‘four or five months’ in California and the rest on royal duties.

She continued: ‘The question is whether each of them has given to doing it, because as we know, family anger can run very deep.

“If Harry doesn’t want to throw the book in the bin then I don’t see a way forward.”

Brown went on to suggest that the Sussexes would have far more potential to ‘do good’ within the royal family than outside it.

“Diana always knew that it was being inside that gave her the power,” she said. ‘When she shook hands with the AIDS patient, she did it as the Princess of Wales and it brought the brilliance of the monarchy to the moment that made that gesture go round the world.’

Harry and Meghan stayed in the UK last night after reuniting with the royals to mourn the Queen, but are expected to travel to California ‘as soon as they can’ after not seeing Archie and Lilibet for almost three weeks.

The Sussexes arrived in Britain on September 3 for the first time since the Queen’s platinum jubilee in June. They expected to stay only briefly, but with the news that Her Majesty was ill, Prince Harry canceled his appearance at the WellChild Awards in London and rushed to Balmoral.

Although the Duchess of Sussex did not join him in Scotland, she was by his side for a number of official events during the 10-day mourning period, including the funeral yesterday.

The Sussexes arrived in Britain on September 3 for the first time since the Queen’s platinum jubilee in June. Pictured: They are shown to their seats by the Prince and Princess of Wales at St George’s Chapel yesterday

The Sussexes were placed second in line at the Abbey and Harry was prevented from wearing his military uniform due to no longer being a senior royal

The Sussexes were reported at the weekend to be planning to fly back to the US as soon as they could, although informed sources last night told The times that the couple were still in the UK.

Harry was seen puffing his cheeks last night as he got into a car with Meghan after an emotional day where Queen Elizabeth II was finally laid to rest with her beloved husband Prince Philip.

The Duke of Sussex and other royals, including King Charles III and the Queen’s consort, Camilla, were yesterday afternoon pictured leaving St. George’s Chapel in Windsor after a moving committal service for the late monarch.

In what were the longest days for the royal family, the Queen’s relatives returned to Windsor Castle to rest before returning to St. George’s Chapel for a private funeral service later that evening.

There they witnessed her majesty being laid to rest with the Duke of Edinburgh in a service conducted by the Dean of Windsor in the King George VI Memorial Chapel.

It was one of the only parts of yesterday not to be televised, with billions of people around the world believed to have watched part of the processions and services in honor of Her Majesty.

The Duchess of Sussex was visibly emotional during the state funeral and burial of her husband’s grandmother in London yesterday

As the day began, members of the royal family – including nine-year-old Prince George and Princess Charlotte, seven and thousands of world leaders and foreign dignitaries gathered at Westminster Abbey for the late monarch’s funeral service.

Harry was visibly emotional during the procession and inside the church, as was Meghan, who was seen wiping away tears at the ceremony.

The Sussexes were placed in the second row of the Abbey and Harry was prevented from wearing his military uniform or coat of arms as the Queen’s coffin passed the Cenotaph during the procession before the service because he was no longer a royal.

Prince Harry was seen out of breath as he entered a car with Meghan after the Queen’s obligatory service in Windsor yesterday afternoon

On September 10, the couple were invited to join the Prince and Princess of Wales to inspect the floral tributes outside Windsor Castle

The week featured several rare displays of public unity between the royal family and Harry and Meghan.

On September 10, the couple were invited to join the Prince and Princess of Wales to inspect the floral tributes outside Windsor Castle, while yesterday William was seen appearing to direct Harry and Meghan to their seats during the later service in St. George’s Chapel.

But onlookers noted the lack of warmth or eye contact between the two brothers.

Yesterday, Harry was seen walking solemnly on the grass outside St George’s Chapel in Windsor ahead of the Queen’s committal service, talking to his aunt Princess Anne and her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence.

The Sussexes have not seen their children Archie, three, and Lilibet, one, for almost three weeks

At the service, Her Majesty was laid to rest with Prince Philip alongside her husband, father, mother and sister as her 70-year reign ended with the removal of her crown, orb and scepter from her coffin.

Her eldest son and the new monarch, King Charles III, looked deeply moved as his mother’s remains descended on a day when he appeared on a number of occasions in tears as he said goodbye to his mother, Britain’s 12th monarch, to be buried at Windsor.

A smaller, more private funeral took place last night, finally giving the Queen’s family the chance to pay their respects and mourn her passing from the public eye.