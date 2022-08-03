Ex-Trump White House aide Pat Cipollone subpoenaed by federal grand jury probing January 6 riots

A former White House counsel under former President Donald Trump who fought some of the politician’s more extreme attempts to undo the 2020 election has been subpoenaed by a federal grand jury that overturned the Jan. 6 riots in the Capitol. investigates.

Pat Cipollone, the top White House official who worked for Trump during his waning days in office was named in the federal subpoena.

The 56-year-old had already been called to testify about the events of the riots last month.

He was at the White House when civilians loyal to the president on his way stormed the building, causing multiple deaths and widespread chaos.

The development, which was confirmed on Tuesday by multiple sources familiar with the matter, serves as the latest sign that the Justice Department’s years-long investigation is heating up as officials try to hold Trump responsible for the unrest.

It follows several appearances by senior members of the staff of former Vice President Mike Pence before the grand jury two weeks ago, and an official accusation by top congressional Democrats that several Secret Service agents deleted potentially incriminating text messages. in the days immediately after January 6, 2021.

Cipollone and his lawyers are now discussing a possible grand jury appearance, and discussing how to deal with executive privilege issues, which could force him to shut up about certain aspects of that day.

Cipollone has become a special person of interest in the probe, due to the fact that he was in the west wing of the White House during the riots — because the president reportedly refused to call his supporters.

The conservative lawyer also attended several meetings leading up to the riots, during which Trump and members of his team discussed how to undo the election and keep him in power.

However, Cipollone repeatedly pushed back those efforts, according to several witnesses who attended those meetings.

Last month, Cipollone was questioned about the riots in a closed-door interview at the Capitol that lasted more than eight hours.

Portions of the interview have since been shown at two recent public hearings with assistance from the committee overseeing the investigation.

In a clip aired by the commission, Cipollone claimed he told Trump to intervene while the attack was underway, but was repeatedly rejected and ignored.

“I was pretty clear that there had to be an immediate and strong response, a statement, a public statement, that people need to get out of the Capitol now,” Cipollone said in his testimony.

He also spoke about how cabinet secretaries considered hosting a meeting to discuss Trump’s decision-making during the riots.

The news comes just three weeks after the 25-year-old former aide to Trump’s last White House chief of staff Cassidy Hutchinson testified that Cipollone pressured her to keep Trump away from the Capitol on a day that crowds of his supporters entered the Capitol. stormed.

‘Mr. Cipollone said something along the lines of, “Please make sure we don’t go to the Capitol, Cassidy, keep in touch with me. We will be charged with every crime imaginable if we make that move possible,” she told the commission in her own explosive testimony.

Cipollone also took part in heated discussions in the Oval Office before Jan. 6, where he clashed with Trump attorney John Eastman over his election theories, according to other testimonies.

The commission, when it issued its subpoena last week, said it should “officially hear from him, as other former White House counsel have done in other congressional investigations,” in a possible reference to Watergate testimony from former White House attorney John Dean. .

The person briefed on the matter, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity to discuss private negotiations, said Cipollone agreed to appear before the committee for a private, transcribed interview.

A top attorney for the Trump White House, Cipollone was in the West Wing on Jan. 6, 2021, as well as for key meetings in the turbulent post-election weeks as Trump and associates — including Republican lawmakers and attorney Rudy Giuliani — debated and plotted ways to win the election. to challenge.

Cipollone defended Trump during his first impeachment trial in the Senate. During the riots, however, he reportedly fought against the president’s more extreme attempts to maintain power

Cipollone is seen during a meeting with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, November 14, 2019 in Washington

Cipollone is said to have repeatedly and sharply warned Trump and his allies about their efforts to challenge the election, threatening to resign as Trump faced a dramatic reshuffle at the Justice Department.

According to the New York Timesthe informal agreement included talks with Eastman, talks with lawmakers, and the Jan. 6 events — but didn’t include talks with Trump, save for an explosive January 3 meeting with former Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark.

A witness said Cipollone referred to a proposed letter containing false claims about voter fraud as a “murder-suicide pact.” Another witness said Cipollone warned her that Trump risked committing “every crime imaginable” if he went to the Capitol on Jan. 6.

But while his interview with the committee could be a breakthrough, it remained unclear whether Cipollone would try to limit what he wants to talk about. As the administration’s lead attorney, he could argue that some or all of his conversations with Trump are privileged.

Other former White House officials, including former Chief White House strategist Steve Bannon and former Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani, have made their own privilege claims.

As White House counsel, some of Trump’s conversations with Cipollone could be covered by executive privilege or attorney-client privilege claims, although his role is different from that of a personal attorney representing the president.

Cipollone and his former deputy, Patrick Philbin, each sat for “casual” interviews this spring, amid the clash and Trump’s own claims to executive privilege.

Nevertheless, a string of other witnesses opposing Trump’s attempt to overthrow the election described Cipollone as an ally.

The panel has used videotaped testimonies from other officials in video montages played by the panel during televised hearings to describe Trump’s efforts to remain in power.