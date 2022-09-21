Ex-Socceroo ALEX WILKINSON pinpoints the biggest obstacles for Australia at the World Cup

With the World Cup in Qatar just 59 days away, I cannot stress how important the two upcoming games against New Zealand will be.

As well as hopefully beating our Trans-Tasman rivals in Brisbane on Thursday (8pm, AEST) and then in Auckland on Sunday (1pm, AEST), it will give Graham Arnold the opportunity to see exactly where the players are at.

Arnie, who I know better than most after coaching me at Central Coast Mariners and then Sydney FC in the A-League, has named a strong 31-man squad to tackle the All Whites.

Football is all about opportunity and I’m looking forward to seeing the likes of 17-year-old striker Garang Kuol, striker Jason Cummings and midfielder Keanu Baccus to name a few.

We all know what the likes of Mat Ryan, Trent Sainsbury and Aaron Mooy can do and the fresh faces will be desperate to show they belong on the international stage.

Came with it.

Robin van Persie of the Netherlands controls the ball as Alex Wilkinson of Australia chases at the 2014 World Cup

Reflecting on the WC 2014

From experience, you have to take the chances that come your way with both hands.

When then boss Ange Postecoglou chose me ahead of the World Cup in Brazil in 2014, I was honored and excited.

I also knew I had to impress at every opportunity.

With the Netherlands, Spain and Chile in our group, it was always going to be scary.

Ange made sure we were fit and ready to go, with warm-up matches against South Africa, Croatia and a local Brazilian team.

History shows that we were eliminated in the group stage, but playing all three group games was the undoubted highlight of my football career.

My advice to the current crop of players is to soak up every moment, it was surreal at times for me.

Wilkinson was given an opportunity in the group stage in Brazil by then coach Ange Postecoglou – and played against Chile, Holland and Spain

What to expect in Qatar

In November, it will be a world championship without parallel.

Testing temperatures, air-conditioned seats and cultural hurdles that can prompt some of the fancier nations to pack early.

Arnie is not only thorough, he leaves nothing to chance.

He will ensure that the team is isolated when necessary and not distracted by outside noise.

And make no mistake, he loves the underdog tag — he wants to tell the boys it’s their time to shock the world.

The playing group, who know the conditions well after beating the UAE and Peru in June, will not just make up the numbers.

Don’t be surprised if they shock in Group D.

Now 38, Wilkinson is still in the A-League and captains Sydney FC

Young teenage gun Garang Kuol impressed for the A-League All Stars in May against Barcelona – now he’s set to make his Socceroos debut against New Zealand ahead of the World Cup

A-league bolters

Timing is everything – and when it comes to players looking to force their way into the Socceroos’ final squad, they will need to hit the ground running in the A-League.

With the first weekend of matches starting on October 7, it may be difficult for home-grown players to book their place on the plane to Qatar.

Arnie is likely to look at those based in Europe or Asia as they have the advantage of match fitness given many of the competitions that started last month.

With the A-League having the biggest off-season in world football – and the World Cup being held in November for the first time – I’d be surprised if not more than a handful of local players are in the final squad.

Containing the likes of Kylian Mbappé and Antoine Griezmann (pictured right) will be no easy task for the Socceroos in their World Cup opener against France on November 23

Goalkeeper Mat Ryan is expected to be handed the captain’s armband by Socceroos coach Graham Arnold

The group stage

With games against France (November 23), Tunisia (November 26) and Denmark (December 1), a good start is crucial.

Les Bleus will be one of the favorites to win the World Cup, but it is good news for Australia that they may be slow starters.

Accommodating the likes of Kylian Mbappé and Antoine Griezmann is no mean feat, but I’d rather line up against France early before they find their feet.

Tunisia will be physical, and Denmark can call on the quality of Christian Eriksen.

I can’t wait to see how our boys go on the ultimate stage.

*Alex Wilkinson played at the 2014 World Cup for the Socceroos and is captain of A-League club Sydney FC.