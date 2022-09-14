Ex-Governor Andrew Cuomo and top aides sued by woman who accused him of sexual harassment in 2021

The second young woman to accuse ex-New York Governor Andrew Cuomo (D) of sexual harassment filed a federal discrimination lawsuit against him, accusing the former politician of sexual harassment and attempting to smear her name when she made her original charges. made public.

Charlotte Bennett, 26, filed her suit in Manhattan federal court on Wednesday.

The suit is aimed not only at the disgraced Cuomo, but also at his right-hand man Melissa DeRosa, along with two other aides (Jill DesRosiers and Judith Mogul) who allegedly “helped and instigated” the former governor’s lewd and discriminatory behavior. .

Bennett is claiming unspecified damages, according to the 60-page lawsuit, and has requested a jury trial.

Ex-Governor Andrew Cuomo (D) with then-assistant Charlotte Bennett who was going to accuse him of sexual harassment at work

In a statement, Bennett said: “My career as a civil servant was cut short because of the sexual harassment and retaliation against me by Governor Cuomo and his top officials after I complained about Governor Cuomo’s misconduct.

“They should all be held accountable for their actions.”

In February 2021, Bennett told the Governor of the sexual harassment she endured while working in the governor’s office in Albany. New York Times.

At the time, she was the second prosecutor to publicly step forward and identify Cuomo as a workplace threat.

Bennett, 26, became the second woman to accuse Cuomo of sexual misconduct in the workplace in 2021

Melissa DeRosa, a former top aide to Cuomo, was accused by Bennett of complicity in the governor’s reprehensible behavior

Cuomo resigned in August 2021, days after the release of a bomb report by the New York Attorney General accusing him of sexually assaulting nearly a dozen women.

Bennett said Cuomo, 64, asked her unpleasant questions about her sex life while alone in the state capitol, including whether or not she had open relationships or sexual relations with older men.

Bennett called Cuomo a “danger” to women and called for his impeachment “immediately” after the publication of the bombshell report alleging Cuomo had harassed her and 10 other women in his vicinity.

In response to the new indictment, Cuomo’s attorney, Rita Gavin, said the governor has always said he wasn’t harassing anyone, and with each passing day, more and more information is being uncovered showing how favorable evidence for the governor was suppressed and ignored or omitted crucial facts that undermined the credibility of witnesses.’

Although Cuomo denied any allegations, he eventually resigned days after New York Attorney General Letitia James’ report, arguing that fighting to stay in office would “brutalize people” and “cost taxpayers millions of dollars.” ‘.

Cuomo has also been working on deposits this week.

A day before Bennett’s lawsuit was filed, New York political attorneys filed a complaint against AG James and the attorneys she hired to investigate him and his office.

Cuomo (right) and DeRosa (left) have both been named in the civil lawsuit filed by Charlotte Bennett, seeking unspecified damages for sexual harassment, gender discrimination, and retaliation

Cuomo was previously praised for his performance during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in New York

Despite losing his governorship, Cuomo has emerged unscathed from several legal battles related to the scandal this year.

In January 2022, a fifth district attorney dismissed Cuomo’s criminal charges over sexual harassment claims.

More recently, in August, a judge sided with Cuomo in his dispute with a now-defunct state ethics committee that ordered him to give up $5.1 million he was given to write a book about his leadership during the pandemic.

Last year, the Joint Commission on Public Ethics gave Cuomo 30 days to declare $5.1 million, he was paid by a publisher for the book. Cuomo sued him, alleging that the committee members were biased against him and violated his rights to a fair trial.

Last month, State Judge Denise A. Hartman rejected the commission’s request to enforce its order for Cuomo to transfer the money. She argued that it was an attempt by the panel to circumvent administrative procedures.