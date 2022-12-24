Ex-boyfriend of Idaho murder victim heartbroken as ‘half of America’ thinks he did it

The ex-boyfriend of a victim of the Idaho student murders is heartbroken that “half of America” ​​thinks he slaughtered the “love of his life” and three of her friends, a family member said.

Victim Kaylee Goncalves, 21, broke up with her boyfriend of five years, Jack DuCoeur, 22, just three weeks before the quadruple murder that has baffled police.

DuCoeur was ruled out by police shortly after the Nov. 13 atrocity, but is haunted by “ridiculous conspiracies,” his aunt Brooke Miller said.

She added, “Not only did he lose the love of his life, and what we all thought and he probably thought, too, would be his future wife — you know, getting married and having kids and all that.”

Miller told the New York Post that “half of America” ​​believes he may be “responsible” for the murders.

More than a month has passed since Goncalves and fellow University of Idaho students Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were all stabbed to death in the three-story off-campus home.

Police have so far determined that the murders happened between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. — and not much else. Moscow police chief James Fry, who oversees the small city of 25,000, has said he has no idea who or where the killer is and has been criticized.

Miller said DeCoeur, a mechanical engineering major at the university, was “obviously” sad about the breakup, but that the couple “were still friends.” She said Goncalves “planned to move” and the split was “amiable.”

Days after the murders, it turned out that Goncalves and Mogen called Jack at least seven times shortly before their deaths, in the early hours of the morning.

Goncalves’ parents, Steve and Kristi, have said they support Jack “1,000 percent.”

Madison Mogen, 21, top left, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, bottom left, Ethan Chapin, 20, center, and Xana Kernodle, 20, right, were murdered Nov. 13 in their off-campus college home.

Chief James Fry, chief of the Moscow police, in the small city of 25,000, admitted he has no idea where the killer is. He asks the public for help with the investigation

The house in Moscow, Idaho, where the murders took place. Goncalves’ ex-boyfriend has been ruled out as a suspect but is haunted by conspiracy theories online, his aunt revealed

Miller dismissed online speculation that her cousin committed the murders as “ridiculous conspiracies,” adding, “We all know beyond a shadow of a doubt that there’s no way Jack would ever do something like that to anyone.”

She said DeCoeur struggles with the thought of returning to college.

“It’s hard for him to think about going back to Moscow because his life there was very intertwined with Kaylee’s,” she said.

Miller is behind a GiveSendGo fundraiser to raise $20,000 to help the Goncalves family fund a private investigator and legal team to solve the case.

“The last thing this family wants is for it to become a cold case,” she told The Post.

University of Idaho alumni Cole Alteneder, who lived on the second floor of the home in 2021, suggested the victims may have heard the killer’s footsteps in the “creaky, old” property

Her comments come as an ex-tenant of the home where four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death suggested the victims could have heard the killer enter the house, as every footstep can be heard in the “creaky, old” property.

He described Friday how tenants could hear footsteps resonating in virtually every part of the house.

“It’s a very creaky, old house,” Alteneder, who lived in the house during his junior year, told Fox News and several other media outlets in a series of interviews. “You can hear the footsteps on every floor.”

He added to ABC News, “You can’t go up a single flight of stairs or a floor without everyone in the house knowing about it.”

Alteneder — a former school standout who lived on the floor where college sweethearts Chapin and Kernodle, both 20, were found — recalled how when he lived there, his roommates below him could hear pretty much everything he did in his room. .

“The person who lived below me always said he could hear me walking around,” Alteneder told Fox News. “I had a desk and a wheelchair, and he could hear that rolling.”

He added that the house — located in a cul-de-sac dubbed “fratlantis” by students for its proximity to sororities — also boasted poor insulation and a ventilation system that allowed tenants to “hear everyone talking throughout the house.”

A yellow rose, the color of the school, is laid at a memorial in front of the house where the University of Idaho students were murdered in the early hours of November 13

He said he and his roommates got used to the sounds and eventually learned to tune in.

The neighborhood, Alteneder added, had a “very active party life,” which carried over into the house.

“Many students know the inside of the house very well,” he described. “At parties, people jumped the fence and just walked away when the police came.”

In response to public outcry over a lack of results in their investigation, police recently released some details that provide insight into the last movements of the victims on the night of the massacres.

They said Goncalves and Mogen went to a local bar, stopped at a food truck, and then went home with a private party around 1:56 a.m., according to a police timeline of the night.

Chapin and Kernodle, meanwhile, were at the Sigma Chi house a short walk away and returned to Kernodle’s room around 1:45 a.m., police said.

Two other roommates, 19-year-old Dylan Mortensen and Bethany Funke, were also out that night, but came home at 1 a.m., police said. They didn’t wake up until later that morning. They have said they heard nothing strange the night of the murders.