Ex-Arsenal chief Raul Sanllehi fears Mikel Arteta’s all-controlling role as manager is a ‘mistake’

Former Arsenal director Raul Sanllehi fears The Gunners made a ‘mistake’ by returning to how operations were run under Arsene Wenger.

The Spaniard, who first arrived in north London in 2018 after a 14-year stint with Barcelona, ​​was named the club’s new head of football following the departure of former CEO Ivan Gazidis.

During his time with the Emirates, Sanllehi implemented a new governance model in an effort to recover from Unai Emery’s ill-fated stint as manager.

He wanted to divide the leadership of Arsenal into different roles and pioneered a ‘dream team’ of four, including head coach Mikel Arteta, technical director Edu, head of football operations Huss Fahmy and academy manager Per Mertesacker.

But Sanllehi, as he admits, has revealed to… the athletic that the plan collapsed just a few months later, and Arsenal have since moved away from that model following its departure during the Covid-19 pandemic, leaving Arteta with most of its control.

He explains: ‘Within the model there are four points: head coach, sporting director, football operations and academy, and they have to be very well coordinated.’

“Arsenal had decided to move forward with Arsene Wenger, a boss who did everything.

“We had a good coach in Unai, but it was crucial for Arsenal to get to the Champions League and losing the Europa League final to Chelsea kept us there, which made the second year hell for Unai.

“It had been the one-boss model. All due respect to Arsene – what he did for Arsenal is unique and probably the best way to do it at the time – but you had to develop, and that’s what happened.”

Sanllehi considers the decision a ‘mistake’ and fears Arsenal have fallen back into bad habits under Arteta, who appears to be in control of all affairs at the club.

“I don’t agree with clubs calling the first-team coach ‘the manager’,” he added.

“The coach of the first team is the coach of the first team, that’s enough. These days the workload is overwhelming and I want him to focus on the first team.

“They’ve betrayed the model a bit now. By going back to the manager at the top, that’s a mistake, but that’s their mistake.

“I wouldn’t have let that happen. But that’s fine, it’s been working for them so far.”