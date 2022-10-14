Evie and Tiahnee OnlyFans: Australian mum and daughter duo earning $30,000 a month through racy site

A glamorous mum who was encouraged to start making explicit OnlyFans material by her daughter says it’s time to end the judgment – as she reveals she now earns $30,000 a month despite starting out with less than a year ago.

Evie Leana, 37, and Tiahnee, 20, from Adelaide, have been making headlines around the world as the mother-daughter duo make a fortune on OnlyFans.

The single mother of four now brings in enough money to be able to quit her job as a beautician and start her own clinic as an extra side hustle to her lucrative on-camera career.

Adelaide mum Evie Leana (right) and her daughter Tiahnee (left) have both tripled their income on OnlyFans since starting last year and have gained worldwide attention

After starting OnlyFans at 18, Tianhee made $100,000 in just 12 months, encouraging her mother to join the site after a breakup.

‘It didn’t take much convincing,’ Evie told FEMAIL, who took to it quickly, gaining a following and raking in $10,000 a month.

Although Tianhee was the reason Evie started OnlyFans, they keep their business separate and don’t spend much time helping each other.

“We have our own thing going on and our content is very different,” Evie said.

‘She definitely has more boundaries than I do. I have limits too, but my content is definitely more explicit than hers.’

Nevertheless, their unique situation captured worldwide attention.

“We went viral in the UK, America, Spain and Germany to name a few countries,” said Evie.

They were also approached to be the stars of a new reality TV series, but turned down the offer.

‘We didn’t do it for fame. We wanted an easier lifestyle where we can live life on our own terms,” ​​said Evie.

The attention grew both Evie and Tiahnee’s following to the point where they began earning at least $30,000 a month each.

Tiahnee was able to quit her job last month and enlisted the help of her long-term boyfriend, who she has been with since they were just 14.

‘They are high school sweethearts and he has always been 100 per cent supportive of her decision to do OnlyFans. He takes pictures for her and it’s never been a problem,” Evie said, adding that she plans to stay single “for a long time.”

Evie gave up her nine-to-five in June and not only has enough money to support her and her family, but has also started her own business.

Three days a week she works as a beauty therapist specializing in body sculpting, but OnlyFans is her main focus.

‘I really enjoy it. It makes me feel grateful that there is a platform where I can not only make money, but also embrace my sensual, feminine side. It makes me feel alive, Evie said.

‘The financial freedom and being able to work with things we are passionate about and enjoy in our spare time, live life on our own terms and build towards our future, is something we could not do otherwise.’

As for the downsides of the job, Evie said she ‘can’t think of any’ but admits she has been judged by people online.

“There are a lot of negative stereotypes around sex work, but not just that I think as a society there’s so much shame around sexuality in general,” she said.

‘Obviously most people prefer to keep that side of them private, but let’s not shame others and educate people about their right to enjoy and express their sexuality as long as it’s consensual and doesn’t harm anyone.’