Everton suffer HUGE injury setback as Nathan Patterson is stretchered off for Scotland

Everton have suffered a major setback after full-back Nathan Patterson was carried off during Scotland’s Nations League game on Sunday night.

The 20-year-old defender has broken into Frank Lampard’s starting XI this year and has been one of the Toffees’ most reliable players, playing every minute of their first seven games.

But he could now be set for a longer spell on the sidelines after Scotland boss Steve Clarke admitted the injury ‘doesn’t look too good’.

Scotland cruised to a 3-0 victory over Ukraine in their Nations League Group E clash thanks to goals from John McGinn and Lyndon Dykes, who scored a brace.

But for Everton fans, the game will have been marred by Patterson’s early removal from the game after trying to play on.

After challenging for a header, the defender landed awkwardly and appeared to suffer a knee injury.

He was able to walk himself off the pitch but looked in some discomfort before being carried down the tunnel.

Scotland boss Clarke confirmed the injury but was unable to give further details on how long he may be out.

“Nathan Patterson, it doesn’t look too good, he obviously felt something on his leg,” Clarke told Premier Sports.

“We’ll just have to wait and see how it develops. Hopefully it’s not too serious and hopefully he won’t be out for too long.”

It could prove to be another setback for an Everton side who only picked up their first league win in their last game against West Ham.

Lampard is already without Jordan Pickford, Yerry Mina, Ben Godfrey and Mason Holgate, meaning Patterson’s absence could prove costly for their already weakened defence.

It seems unlikely that the 20-year-old will be available for their first game after the international break when they travel to Southampton next weekend.