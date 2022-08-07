Eva Longoria is pretty in pink as she hints at trim midriff heading to Catch Steak LA

Eva Longoria was pretty pink when she was spotted on a night out on the town in West Hollywood this week.

The 47-year-old Desperate Housewives star opted for a tiny pair of bright pink shorts to show off her curvaceous legs.

She paired the shorts with a matching blazer, which she tossed over a figure-hugging white crop top that hinted just a tiny bit at her trimmed midriff.

Sweeping her luxurious dark hair back into a high ponytail, the siren on the small screen accentuated her features with makeup.

She brandished a bulging grocery bag and balanced skillfully on a pair of towering stilettos as she strutted her stuff down the sidewalk.

The brunette bombshell gave her ensemble an extra spark of dazzle with a glittering necklace and a pair of solid hoop earrings.

Eva went to dinner at the new West Hollywood nightclub Catch Steak LA, which opened in June on what used to be Fig & Olive.

Catch Steak LA is an outpost of the same company that owns Catch LA, which became a showbiz hotspot when it opened in the same neighborhood in 2016.

She is currently in the midst of post-production for Flamin’ Hot, the biopic she is directing about Cheetos inventor Richard Montanez.

Quinceanera star Jesse Garcia stars amid a cast that includes Veep actor Matt Walsh and Tony Shalhoub from The Marvelous Mrs. maize.

Wrapped up after shooting, Eva shared: Variety: “I am so honored to lead this team in telling a beautiful story where people can see themselves in these characters and be inspired by the endless beauty and talent that abounds in our community.”

She said, “Every day we were on set, our amazing cast and crew reminded me time and again that our community is smart, creative and endlessly talented.”

She revealed last year that she considered herself a white male to pitch herself as the director of the project.

The tactic was suggested to her by Desperate Housewives producer Brian Tanen, who presented it to her The sun on Sunday.

“I was practicing pitching (for the job) with him and he said, ‘Stop there. Put on your male privilege pants and stop ASK to do this movie.'”

Brian said to Eva, “Walk around the room like that movie is yours and you’re directing it and say you’re going to cast it, that’s how you’re going to record it.”

Eva recalled, “And I thought. “Oh my god, yes! I’m not a man and I’m not white, so I wouldn’t think of doing that.”

She said, “It was a change in approach to every sentence that came out of my mouth. Because as women we want to be receptive. We want to be seen as cooperative.’