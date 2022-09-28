Eva Longoria flaunts her spectacular dance moves in a video for Kourtney Kardashian’s Poosh brand

Eva Longoria showed off her incredible dancing skills in a light-hearted Instagram video for Kourtney Kardashian’s lifestyle brand, Poosh.

The Desperate Housewives actress, 47, seemed to love it as she danced her heart out at various public venues in a clip shared earlier Tuesday.

The Kardashians star launched the popular healthy living blog earlier in April 2019 and was created as a “guide to living your best life.”

The talented actress seemed to be having fun as she was filmed dancing through a busy city.

The beauty wore chic tan shorts and showed off her tight legs. She paired the shorts with a blush colored blouse tucked into the waist of her shorts.

Eva added a tan jacket and completed her stylish ensemble for the short clip.

Showing off her impressive moves to the 4.7 million Poosh followers, Coincidance’s hit song Handsome Dancer played in the background.

The clip was shared on the Poosh Instagram page to promote a new lifestyle post focusing on how “exercise releases tension and more.”

‘Dance it out. The doctor is in – boogie down is the new Rx’, was also added in the caption.

The reel started with the mother of one going back and forth on a brick pavement under the shade of lush green trees.

The clip then jumped to Eva, as if she was going to stand close to a stranger in a restaurant as she continued to dance.

The Young And The Restless alum believes in the importance of fitness and exercise, and told Women’s Health‘I really exercise for my mental health.’

As the clip came to an end, she saw Eva dancing on a stone bench under an awning outside.

After that, you could see her hilariously showing off her moves to another stranger under the warm sun.

Other celebrities have been featured on the Poosh Instagram page in the past such as Emily In Paris star, Lily Collins, model Elsa Hosk and actress Blake Lively.

Kourtney recently launched her own supplemental vitamin line for Poosh, called Lemme, earlier on Tuesday.

The line includes three options, including Lemme Focus, Lemme Chill and Lemme Matcha, reported Elle.

Hardworking: Eva shares her 4-year-old son Santiago with husband Jose Baston after the two tied the knot in 2016

According to the publication, Kourtney had been hard at work creating the vitamins for about five years.

‘We used as little sugar as possible and have a very extensive no-list,’ she explains.

‘Never dyes, glucose syrup, gelatin or sugar alcohol. But I need to have something sweet after dinner, so I wanted this to be it, delicious but with a purpose,” the reality star added. Elle.

If we are talking about creating the name for the new line with the Washington Street JournalThe Keeping Up With The Kardashians star stated: ‘I couldn’t think of the right word for every scenario [in which to take a supplement]but we would say all the time, ‘Lemme focus on this.’

“When we realized we use it so much in our vocabulary, none of us could get it out of our heads. You know, Lemme-all-that-I-do,” she said.

New line: Kourtney launched her new supplemental vitamin brand called Lemme earlier on Tuesday