Eva Longoria enjoys a cocktail and dazzles in a silver gown at the Global Gift Gala dinner

Eva Longoria looked nothing short of sensational on Saturday as she sipped a cocktail and stunned with her glittering ensemble at the Global Gift Gala Dinner at Hotel Don Pepe in Marbella, Spain.

The actress, 47, shone in a shimmering silver Toni Maticevski gown, with the dress featuring a one-shoulder design and a sequined, semi-sheer mesh overlay.

Eva, honorary president of the Global Gift Foundation, paired her dress with towering silver heels and diamond stud earrings.

Wow: Eva Longoria looked nothing short of sensational on Saturday as she sipped a cocktail and stunned with her glittering ensemble at the Global Gift Gala Dinner at Hotel Don Pepe in Marbella, Spain

She fashioned her brunette locks into a sleek side ponytail, adding a pop of color to her glamorous look with a touch of bold red lipstick.

The Desperate Housewives star was in high spirits at the swanky event as she enjoyed a fruity cocktail and mingled with other attendees, including Alejandro Nones.

Other stars at the event included entertainer Denise Van Outen, who looked stunning in a red paisley print dress with a keyhole detail.

The Global Gift Foundation is a non-profit organization that aims to make a positive impact on the lives of children, women and families in need.

Stunning: The 47-year-old actress shone in a shimmering silver Toni Maticevski gown, which features a one-shoulder design and a semi-sheer sequined mesh overlay

Fun times: The Desperate Housewives star was in high spirits at the chic event as she sipped a fruity cocktail and mingled with other attendees, including Alejandro Nones

It was founded in 2013 by Spanish actress, businesswoman and philanthropist Maria Bravo.

Eva runs a self-proclaimed project for the organization that aims to improve the social inclusion of women and children of Latino descent who suffer from economic and social inequality because of their gender and ethnic origin.

Earlier in the day, Eva once again attracted attention when she took to the beach on the Costa Del Sol with husband José Baston and their four-year-old son Santiago.

The TV star showed off her incredible figure in a skimpy black bikini with a metal ring design on the straps and triangle cut.

Fashionista: Eva, Honorary President of the Global Gift Foundation, paired her dress with towering silver heels and diamond stud earrings

Fabulous: She fashioned her brunette locks into a sleek side ponytail, while adding a pop of color to her glamorous look with a touch of bold red lipstick

Eva enjoyed a dip in the sea and looked bare-headed for the beach day while shielding her eyes with black aviator sunglasses.

The beauty’s raven locks were drenched as they fell freely on her back, adding a gold chain as an accessory.

And Santiago joined in on the water fun too, as the adorable toddler enjoyed a swim with his mom.

She then joined husband Jose at his recliner to dry off and donned a black baseball cap.

Look who it is! Other stars at the event included entertainer Denise Van Outen, who looked stunning in a red paisley print dress with a keyhole detail

Pose! British TV star rubbed shoulders with A-lister Eva as they took a selfie together

Eva married her third husband, Televisa director José, in May 2016 in a ceremony attended by her close friends Victoria and David Beckham.

The pair initially met on a blind date in December 2015, hosted by a mutual friend in Mexico City, with Eva revealing that her future husband had no idea who she was.

In December 2017, the couple confirmed they were expecting their first child and welcomed Santiago in June 2018.