Kate Middleton’s Mother’s Day photo is pulled over ‘manipulation’ fears: Picture is recalled by agencies as questions are raised over the first image of the Princess of Wales since her surgery

It was a beautiful Mother’s Day photo designed to calm nerves and quell vicious internet speculation about the Princess of Wales’ condition.

But last night questions were raised about possible digital manipulation of a new family photo showing Kate with her three children.

The picture is the first time Kate, 42, has been pictured in public – at least officially – since undergoing stomach surgery in January. But in an extraordinary development last night, foreign image agencies including Reuters, AP, Getty and AFP retracted the image, saying it may have been digitally manipulated.

Although there is no doubt about the authenticity of the photo, officially issued by Kensington Palace, it will do nothing to quell the ridiculous online conspiracy theories swirling around the princess.

The AP issued an alert asking for it to be ‘killed’ from their system, saying: ‘Upon closer inspection, it appears the source tampered with the image.’

Others demand it be removed from image libraries for ‘editorial’ reasons.

Kensington Palace has released the first image of Kate since her operation, as the Princess of Wales thanked the public for their support in a Mother’s Day message as she continues her recovery

The Princess of Wales has not been seen since attending the Christmas Day service at Sandringham

AFP added: ‘Obligatory killing. Due to an editorial issue, this photo of the Prince of Wales has been withdrawn… and may no longer be used in any way. Immediately remove it from all your online services, stop using it in any other way and delete it from your servers.’

Reuters said the image was removed from circulation “following a post-publication review”. There is currently a lot of concern in the news industry about the manipulation of photographs using AI technology, although it is not clear whether this happened in this case.

Some royal watchers pointed out that Princess Charlotte’s wrists and sleeves on her jumper appeared to have been digitally altered. There also appeared to be a problem with the heel of Charlotte’s boot and with the paving behind the family.

It comes after Wales’ family Christmas card was criticized for a ‘Photoshop error’ in which one of Louis’ fingers appeared to be missing – at the time sources insisted it was simply bent back.

Kensington Palace appeared to be surprised by the development last night and declined to comment. But it will do little to quell the frenzied online and social media speculation surrounding the princess, which the release of the photo had hoped to do.

Kate left hospital on January 29 and returned to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor to be reunited with her children almost two weeks after the operation. Pictured: Kate and William in September 2022

William has stepped up royal engagements in Kate’s absence. Pictured: Prince William and Princess Kate are seen at a ceremonial welcome for the President and the President of the Republic of Korea at Horse Guards Parade on November 21 last year

It was initially broadcast directly by Kensington Palace on their social media channels and then sent to global image agencies. It is said to have been taken by the Prince of Wales earlier this week at their Windsor home and is believed to have been forwarded to the palace press office on Saturday directly by the couple.

Outside of a grainy paparazzi photo last week, it’s the first time Kate has been seen since joining the royal family at church on Christmas Day.

While in previous years the couple have released pictures taken by professional photographers, Adelaide Cottage has become a special sanctuary for the family in the months since the princess was admitted to hospital on January 16, with only immediate family allowed to visit. The photo was accompanied by a personally written message which read: ‘Thank you for your kind wishes and continued support over the past two months. Wishing everyone a happy Mother’s Day. C’

Despite what was clearly a serious operation that resulted in the need for an extended period of recovery, many will take comfort in how radiant Kate looks.

Officials have said the Princess of Wales (pictured on December 5) continues to do ‘well’. Kate plans to return to royal engagements after Easter

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams was joined by royal fans to show their delight at seeing the Mother’s Day photo of Kate

Wearing jeans with a relaxed jacket and jumper, plus her favorite £250 Chloe walking boots, she sits with her arms around Princess Charlotte, eight, and five-year-old Prince Louis. Ten-year-old Prince George stands behind her, his arms draped around his mother’s neck.

All four are clearly roaring with laughter, either at their father or something behind the camera.

Kensington Palace’s refusal to provide any significant update on the princess’ condition has been criticized in recent weeks. Although they made it clear from the start that the public should not expect an ongoing comment about her recovery – at the personal request of Kate – their silence has resulted in a swirl of speculation and innuendo in the darker realms of social media.

King Charles also shared a touching tribute to his ‘darling Mama’ on Mother’s Day, writing: ‘We wish all mothers and those missing their mothers today a peaceful Mothering Sunday.’

Some of it has been empty and clearly designed to titillate, such as the ludicrous suggestion that the princess might be recovering from a ‘Brazilian rumble lift’.

However, other claims have been downright sick and defamatory in the extreme, often accompanied by frighteningly sophisticated, mocked-up photographs of Kate.

The gossip from gossipmongers has become so loud that mainstream publications, from the New York Times to British Vogue, have started writing about it, while even the BBC and ITV have run reports on the trending issue ‘#WhereisKate?’

Sources said yesterday that Kate is unlikely to resume public duties until at least after Easter.