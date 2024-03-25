Europe’s best-paid footballers list REVEALED: L’Equipe name ‘big five’ top earners… with £1.73m-a-month Kevin De Bruyne eclipsed by two stars abroad – and two United players in Premier League’s list

Kylian Mbappé earns more than twice as much as any other player in Europe, according to a new report.

France and PSG star Mbappe, 25, has shone in Paris since arriving as an 18-year-old, but informed the club in February that he would leave when his contract expired this summer.

The forward’s future has been a long-running saga, with Mbappé nearly joining Real Madrid in the summer of 2022, before making a U-turn and signing a new contract with the Ligue 1 side.

And, according to a new report published in L’EquipeThat contract made Mbappe the highest-paid player in Europe’s top five leagues, with the striker earning a staggering €6m (£5.15m) every month.

This makes him the highest-paid player in Europe and the report claims that he earns more than double the salary of the second player on the list, who is Bayern Munich’s Harry Kane.

The 10 highest paid players in Europe 10. Vinícius Jn. – £1.43 million 9. Rafael Varane – £1.48 million = 7. casemiro – £1.52 million 7. Mohamed Salah – £1.52 million 6. Robert Lewandowski – £1.60 million 5. David Alaba – £1.61 million 4. Erling Haaland – £1.63 million 3. Kevin De Bruyne – £1.73 million 2. Harry Kane – £1.80 million 1. Kylian Mbappé – £5.15 million Monthly salaries courtesy of L’Equipe report

The England captain has shone since moving to Germany in the summer for a fee that could reach £100m, scoring 37 goals and adding 12 assists in 35 games.

The report claims that Kane earns €2.10m (£1.8m) a month, making him the highest-paid player in the Bundesliga, while he is well ahead in the top 10 list. of Manchester City playmaker Kevin De Bruyne, and the Belgian makes a good profit. €2.02 (£1.73m) every four weeks.

De Bruyne is joined in the top 10 by City team-mate Erling Haaland, who earns €1.90m (£1.63m) every month.

However, Mail Sport understands that while Haaland receives a base salary that is in line with other top-earning players at the Etihad Stadium, a series of substantial, almost guaranteed bonuses see his weekly wage rise beyond the £850,000 mark.

This means the Norwegian is earning closer to the £3.4m a month mark, which would put him second on the list.

Among the top five is a Real Madrid star, but not the one you might expect, with Austrian defender David Alaba receiving a monthly salary of €1.88m (£1.61m).

Robert Lewandowski and Mohamed Salah are in sixth and seventh place, with both earning €1.87m (£1.60m) and €1.77m (£1.52m) respectively.

Two Man United stars are in the top 10 and complete the Premier League’s top five earners, with Casemiro on the same salary as Salah at €1.77m (£1.52m), while Raphael Varane earns €1.72 million (£1.48 million).

Erling Haaland and Mohamed Salah are fourth and seventh respectively in the top 10 list

Casemiro and Raphael Varane are the five players with the highest income in the Premier League

In joint 10th place on L’Equipe’s list are Real Madrid teammates Vinicius Jr. and Jude Bellingham, Barcelona’s Ilkay Gundogan and Atlético Madrid’s Jan Oblak, with the quartet earning €1.67 million ( £1.43 million) per month.

L’Equipe’s list covers 25 players, with other notable inclusions being Napoli’s Victor Osimhen, whose monthly salary of 1.50 million euros (£1.29 million) places him as the 16th highest-paid player in Europe, while PSG and France star Ousmane Dembélé is 19th with a salary of €1.12m (£961,000) a month.

The report also covers the highest-earning players in each European league, and individual records from Ligue 1 show that PSG have the 10 highest-paid stars in France, demonstrating their financial power.

Elsewhere, Bayern and Germany veterans Manuel Neuer and Thomas Muller are the 14th highest-paid players in Europe, with both stars earning €1.66m (£1.42m) every month.