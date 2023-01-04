European club uses bizarre rock and roll kangaroo video welcome Socceroos Awer Mabil Sparta Prague

<!–

The Czech Republic’s most successful club Sparta Prague has welcomed loaned Socceroos winger Awer Mabil to its ranks with a bizarre rock and roll kangaroo video.

Mabil has joined the team on loan until the end of the season as he attempts to recover from his rocky start in life at La Liga club Cadiz.

The Czech club has an option to buy Mabil, who made just five league appearances for Cadiz after moving to Spain on a four-year deal in May 2022.

Sparta Prague announced Mabil’s move on social media with a series of tweets, including a bizarre clip of a kangaroo playing an electric guitar.

Mabil, who played only twice at the World Cup in a total of 22 minutes, joins his former FC Midtjylland coach Brian Prisk at Sparta and hopes to return to his best form there.

“Under him I have played my best football before,” says the 27-year-old on the Sparta website.

“I know he knows me very well and I know him very well.

“He’s a very ambitious boy, so we have the same ambitions.

“His view of football is great and I experienced that in Denmark. So I would really like to experience it here again.’

Mabil (pictured playing for Cadiz) joins his former FC Midtjylland coach Brian Prisk at Sparta and hopes to return to his best form there

Sparta are currently third in the Czech First League, seven points off first place, and Mabil was eager to bring them into contention.

“I want to compete for titles,” he said.

“So for me the biggest motivation is to come here to win and fight for the title and also to play in Europe again.

“I played in the Champions League before with my old team in Denmark. It was a great feeling and I would like to have that feeling again.

“That’s the goal for me here – to win titles and be in the Champions League too.”

The club’s sporting director and former EPL player Tomas Rosicky said: ‘Awer is an attacking winger, a hard-working player who can beat opponents one-on-one.

“He has experience in international matches, playing both in the Australian national team jersey and in UEFA competitions.

He is a team player with a winning mentality. The advantage is that the coach knows him well from the cooperation in Midtjylland.’

Sparta’s next league match is against Sigma Olomouc on January 29.