EUROPA CONFERENCE LEAGUE ROUND-UP: Fulham loanee Joe Bryan gets his first goal for Nice

Nice’s attack on the Premier League this summer brought an unlikely goalscorer to Belgrade on Thursday, as Fulham loaned Joe Bryan struck to secure a draw against Partizan.

Kasper Schmeichel saw his clean sheet disappear on the hour when Fousseni Diabete, who was ravaged by Bibars Natcho, broke Nice’s resistance after taking the lead via Bryan.

There was no Aaron Ramsey or Ross Barkley for the French side and there is still work to be done after a mixed outing in Serbia.

Lucien Favre’s side scored just three shots on goal in the 90 minutes – with Bryan scoring one – and as a result they remain third in Group D after also losing their opening game against Cologne.

Elsewhere, Serdar Gurler scored twice, while substitute Bertrand Traore added another for Istanbul Basaksehir, as their rampant over 10-man Fiorentina keep them at the top of Group A with six points.

The Italians collapsed after Gurler’s opener and after he made it 2-0, right winger Jonathan Ikone was shown a second yellow card, allowing Traore to finish the points late.

It turned out to be a humble evening in Belgium for Shamrock Rovers, as they were comfortably turned down 3-0 by Gent.

Within nine minutes, the Irish side were behind thanks to a strike from Hugo Cuypers and things would get worse if Vadis Odjidja-Ofoe added a brace of their own – one in each half – to widen the distance between the two sides.

Slavia Prague, whose stadium will host the final in May, came back from a goal twice before Lukas Masopust scored the winner in a thrilling 3-2 win over Ballkani, the first Kosovo team to reach a UEFA competition group stage.

A 1-1 draw at Sivasspor ended disappointingly for Slavia Prague as their opponents ended that game with 10 men.

The same happened this time, but they made sure to finish off their opponents and while Sivasspor won 1-0 in Cluj, Slavia Prague remains level with Group G.

In the Netherlands, AZ Alkmaar dominated FC Vadiuz in a 4-1 win and took control of Group E with two wins from two matches.

Elsewhere, Villarreal had to work hard for Hapoel Beer-Sheva as Alex Baena scored the winning goal midway through the second half.

