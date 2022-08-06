Estella Wilkins-Dinnigan: Meet the daughter of Richard Wilkins and designer Collette Dinnigan

Richard Wilkins shared a glimpse into his colorful family life as he wished his rarely seen daughter Estella a happy 18th birthday.

And while her half-brother Christian, 26, is no stranger to headlines, Estella has preferred to stay out of the public eye.

Estella is the only daughter that Richard and his former lover, fashion and interior designer Collette Dinnigan share.

Inside the lives of entertainment guru Richard Wilkins (right) and fashion designer Collette Dinnigan’s 18-year-old daughter Estella

The teenager, who goes by the double surname Wilkins-Dinnigan, grew up in the Southern Highlands of New South Wales and attends a prestigious private girls’ school in the area.

She is known for her love of horses, won several prizes in show jumping competitions over the years.

The year 12 student is also vice-captain of equestrian sports at her school.

Although Estella has never given an interview, her social media pages indicate that she is a popular college student who shares a close bond with her half-siblings.

She has four half-siblings from her father’s side (Adam, Christian, Nick and Rebecca) and a half-brother from her mother’s side named Hunter.

Richard shares his five children with four different mothers, while Collette Hunter shares with her current husband Bradley Cooks.

While her half-brother Christian, 26, (left, with Richard) is no stranger to headlines, Estella has preferred to stay out of the public eye

She is known for her love of horses and has won several awards in show jumping competitions over the years. She is pictured taking part in a horse show

Estelle briefly appeared in the headlines in 2020 when Sydney confidential reported that many of her fellow students had signed a petition urging her not to change schools.

Collette had reportedly decided to transfer her daughter to New England Girls’ School (NEGS), a private school in Armidale that offered a unique riding school where students can bring their horses.

Estella’s school friends apparently rallied behind her by signing a petition to campaign for the youngster, who was in 9th grade at the time, to stay at the school.

Richard has five children from four different mothers: sons Adam, Christian and Nick, and daughters Rebecca and Estella. He is pictured here with his sons

Estella (far right) was pictured at a star-studded party earlier this year. LR: Models agent Martin Walsh, his MasterChef star wife Michelle Walsh, politician Julie Bishop and ex-partner David Panton, Christian Wilkins, Richard Wilkins and Richard’s girlfriend Nicola Dale

“If she went to NEGS, Collette wouldn’t have to worry about getting Estelle out of school to see her horse, which she (currently) needs to do,” an insider claimed at the time.

It is believed that de Collette has decided not to transfer Estelle to NEGS after all.

Richard and Collette started dating in the early 2000s before breaking up in 2004 – just months before Collette was due to give birth to Estelle.

Richard and Collette (pictured) started dating in the early 2000s before breaking up in 2004 – just months before Collette was due to give birth to Estelle

The collapse of Collette and Richard’s relationship made headlines in 2004 when the Sydney Morning Herald reported that in the wake of their “ever irreconcilable relationship,” Paddington’s $4.1 million dollar home was transferred to Dinnigan.

Richard is now in a relationship with Nicola Dale.

Speaking to Daily Mail Australia in 2015, Collette told Daily Mail Australia about co-parenting: ‘I think the most important thing for all children is to know that both parents love them and that they are a priority in each of our lives, and that is the case.

“There’s no right or wrong way, as long as your priorities are right.”

Richard shared this rare childhood photo of Estella on Tuesday wishing her a happy 18th birthday

On Tuesday, Richard shared a series of rarely seen photos of Estella on Instagram, writing: ‘A big milestone today as my beautiful daughter Estella turns 18!’

‘Happy birthday my dear. So proud to be your father and so excited for what the future holds for you,” he added.

Referring to her love of horses, he finished: ‘The stirrups of the world are at your feet!! All my love xx.’