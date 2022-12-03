Essex is experiencing more strife as Azeem Akhtar, the new chair, resigns after three days

Azeem Akhtar, the new chairman of Essex, has resigned after just three days pending an independent investigation into his social media activities.
Instead, however, the club has been thrown into turmoil again, after revelations in the Jewish Chronicle that Akhtar had “liked” anti-Semitic posts on Twitter, including one that compared Israel to Nazi Germany.
He would take over from John Stephenson, the CEO who has served as interim chairman since Faragher’s departure last November. However, Sir Stephen O’Brien, Akhtar’s deputy, will now act as interim.
“I have taken the decision today to voluntarily step down as President of Essex County Cricket Club whilst an independent review of recent matters raised is being carried out,” Akhtar said in a statement from the club.
“I have made the decision to initiate this review because it is important that as chairman and the Essex County Cricket Club more generally I hold myself to the highest standards of governance and accountability. By stepping aside, I want to demonstrate leadership and ensuring the club can focus on the ongoing challenges it is tackling.
“I am firmly committed to ensuring that Essex County Cricket Club is an inclusive and welcoming environment for people of all backgrounds.”
In the wake of Azeem Rafiq’s whistleblowing statement about his treatment in Yorkshire, Essex was also involved in separate allegations of racism, with former players Maurice Chambers, Zoheb Sharif and Jahid Ahmed all stating they were victims of abuse during their playing days. A report on those claims is expected after the club appoints an independent QC to investigate.