Essex is experiencing more strife as Azeem Akhtar, the new chair, resigns after three days

Azeem Akhtar, the new chairman of Essex, has resigned after just three days pending an independent investigation into his social media activities.

The appointment of Akhtar, Essex’s first ethnic minority chairman, was hailed as a “new beginning” by the club this week, 12 months after the controversial departure of former chairman John Faragher, who continues to deny using racist language during a board meeting in 2017.

Instead, however, the club has been thrown into turmoil again, after revelations in the Jewish Chronicle that Akhtar had “liked” anti-Semitic posts on Twitter, including one that compared Israel to Nazi Germany.

He would take over from John Stephenson, the CEO who has served as interim chairman since Faragher’s departure last November. However, Sir Stephen O’Brien, Akhtar’s deputy, will now act as interim.

“I have taken the decision today to voluntarily step down as President of Essex County Cricket Club whilst an independent review of recent matters raised is being carried out,” Akhtar said in a statement from the club.

“I have made the decision to initiate this review because it is important that as chairman and the Essex County Cricket Club more generally I hold myself to the highest standards of governance and accountability. By stepping aside, I want to demonstrate leadership and ensuring the club can focus on the ongoing challenges it is tackling.

“I am firmly committed to ensuring that Essex County Cricket Club is an inclusive and welcoming environment for people of all backgrounds.”

It’s a further shame for Essex, who were fined £50,000 by the Cricket Discipline Commission last summer after Faragher’s departure, and were further found to be “considerably short” of meeting the ECB’s diversity targets, which stipulated that county councils had to provide for 30% female representation and “locally representative ethnicity” by the end of April 2022. Akhtar’s departure exacerbates that shortfall.