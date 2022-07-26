Erin Holland reveals she is suffering from mood using IVF

Erin Holland has revealed how her IVF journey has left her struggling with mood swings and breakouts.

In a candid Instagram post on Tuesday, the model shared a photo of her makeup-free face and wrote a heartfelt caption explaining her situation.

‘HORMONES SUCK. Especially this IVF induced,” the 33-year-old told her fans.

Erin Holland (pictured) has revealed how her IVF journey has left her struggling with mood swings and breakouts. In a candid Instagram post on Tuesday, the model shared a photo of her makeup-free face and wrote a heartfelt caption explaining her situation.

“Between the twice-daily injections, the fertility supplements, DHEA (who knew women needed a little testosterone and I barely have any?!) and going on and off the pill to create a cycle with my PCO, I feel I feel like a mess.

“The mood swings, the breakouts, the forgetful brain, the joys.”

She concluded: “As I enter a third round of egg collecting in the coming days, I just wanted to give a shout out to the underground army going through the same thing. Be kind to yourself’.

‘HORMONES SUCK. Especially this IVF induced,” the 33-year-old told her fans. Pictured next to husband Ben Cutting

Erin recently revealed that she is heartbroken for her husband, cricketer Ben Cutting, who longs to become a father.

“If it was something I didn’t want, I wouldn’t be so mad. And when I look at Ben, he’s so ready and so desperate to be a father, so I feel a real sense of inadequacy,” she said. Stellar Magazine.

The TV host went on to reveal that she has mourned her failed attempts to conceive so far.

Erin recently revealed that she is heartbroken for her husband, cricketer Ben, who longs to become a father.

“For someone who was never really motherly, I was shocked at how much it affected me and I felt a real sense of loss that it was a natural process,” she said.

“When someone looks me in the eye and asks how I’m doing, I can find it very difficult to say I’m fine when I’m not.”

Erin previously shared her heartbreak as she embarked on her IVF journey in an Instagram post.

She shared her heartbreak as she embarked on her IVF journey in an Instagram post

She cried during a selfie, which she shared along with a lengthy caption explaining that she felt like a “failure” and feared she was disappointing Ben, 35.

“Last year we found out that IVF is the only real option for me to have a baby,” she began.

“As someone who went in to freeze embryos until the time was ‘right’, I’ve struggled with the confusing feelings of losing any ‘normality’ of this process, feeling like the universe was telling me I didn’t mean to to be a mother blamed for disappointing Ben but am even ready, I feel physically broken,” she wrote.

“If it was something I didn’t want, I wouldn’t be so mad. And when I look at Ben, he’s so ready and so desperate to be a father, so I feel a real sense of inadequacy,” she said.

“Yesterday we found out that our first round of IVF had not yielded anything viable, and the feeling of failure is overwhelming. The toll on mind and body, the injections, the cost,” she continued.

“But I’m so thankful for modern medicine — it’s going to take a village to make this baby, let alone raise him.” The fact that IVF is even a possibility amazes me.

“I know this is just the very beginning of this journey, and I was thinking of sharing it when it’s over, if ever.”

Erin and Ben were married in Byron Bay on February 13, after having the wedding rescheduled twice due to the coronavirus pandemic

Erin ended by explaining that she shared her journey in hopes of reaching others who were going through the same thing.

The couple married in Byron Bay on February 13, after the wedding was rescheduled twice due to the coronavirus pandemic.

They went on a belated honeymoon last month, more than a year after their wedding, enjoying a trip to the Maldives.