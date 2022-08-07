Erik ten Hag will take charge of his first game for Manchester United as they host Brighton

Erik ten Hag will take charge of his first game as Manchester United boss in a few hours, while the Red Devils take on Brighton at home.

The former Ajax boss hopes to start his tenure with a win and avoid early slips where his predecessors fell into before.

United’s managers have had varying degrees of success in their opening games for the club over the years, and here: Sports post looks at how those who came for Ten Hag kicked off their United existence.

Erik ten Hag is preparing for Man United for the first time against Brighton

DAVID MOYES

David Moyes was given the near-impossible task of succeeding Sir Alex Ferguson in the Manchester United dugout in 2013 – following the Scot’s retirement.

There was much optimism about Moyes’s reign, with many calling him a younger version of Sir Alex, and this was reinforced after his first match as Red Devils leader.

Moyes led United to a 4-1 win on Swansea’s opening day, while Robin van Persie and Danny Welbeck both made a brace to secure all three points.

While impressive, Moyes’ performance is somewhat undermined by the fact that he had the strongest United team of the five managers mentioned – with Nemanja Vidic, Rio Ferdinand, Ryan Giggs and Wayne Rooney all in red that day.

United’s reign in this match was short-lived, however, as Moyes went on to have their collective worst start to a Premier League season in United’s history after beating Liverpool, Man City and West Brom.

David Moyes kicked off his United career with a resounding win against Swansea in 2013

LOUIS VAN GAAL

Shortly after Moyes’ departure, Louis van Gaal signed a three-year contract with United that will take effect after the 2014 World Cup.

Expectations were high after the Dutchman steered the Netherlands to third in Brazil, making signings like Angel di Maria, Ander Herrera and Luke Shaw after taking the hot seat at Old Trafford.

However, Van Gaal lost his first official game in charge after a 2-1 home defeat to Welsh outfit Swansea – with Ki Sung-yueng and Gylfi Sigurdsson scoring to sink the hosts.

Wayne Rooney had equalized after Sung-yueng’s opener, but it wasn’t enough for a United side going through a serious transition.

Just a year after the infamous Ferdinand and Vidic partnership that Moyes had inherited, Van Gaal’s United lined up on opening day with Tyler Blackett, Phil Jones and Chris Smalling.

Louis van Gaal in conversation with Ryan Giggs – his assistant manager at the time

JOSE MOURINHO

Mourinho’s tenure at United will always be remembered as a unique time for the club.

While he was the club’s only real success since Sir Alex’s departure, he had an award – with a number of first-team players feeling banned by the Portuguese coach.

But things started well for Mourinho, who won his first league game 3-1 at Bournemouth in 2016 – thanks to goals from Zlatan Ibrahamovic, Wayne Rooney and Juan Mata.

Eric Bailly, who had only just signed for the club, earned a Man of the Match award at Vitality Stadium for his defensive display – which many believed would be the start of a successful United career.

You should have expected a strong start from the Special One, who had never lost an opening game in the Premier League (at the time).

Jose Mourinho won an EFL Cup and the Europa League during his time as United boss

OLE GUNNAR SOLSKJAER

For some United fans, they need no memory of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s managerial debut for Man United.

The Norwegian coach faced a stormy attack, beating his former side Cardiff 5-1 away from home, before seeing his rule crumble around him two years later.

With goals from Marcus Rashford, Ander Herrera, Anthony Martial and a brace from Jesse Lingard, United have scored five goals since Sir Alex’s last game in 2013.

The Red Devils maintained their impressive form as Solskjaer became the first Manchester United manager to win his first five league games since Sir Matt Busby in 1946.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer got off to a stormy start, beating former club Cardiff in Wales

Anthony Martial drives away celebrating after scoring in Wales game

RALF RANGNICK

After Solskjaer’s departure and a brief stint as interim coach of Michael Carrick, Ralf Rangnick took charge of the Reds midway through last season.

The German, who had been out of management for a few seasons after leaving RB Leipzig, was given his first United test against Crystal Palace in December.

The Red Devils won 1-0 thanks to a goal from Fred late in the game, but it wasn’t the most convincing win for Rangnick’s side.

After the game, Rangnick claimed the United side was “better than expected”. He eventually led the club to their worst Premier League finish ever just six months later.