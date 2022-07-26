Erik ten Hag is proving himself the meticulous remedy to Manchester United’s managerial malaise

Erik ten Hag switches between two separate groups of Manchester United players who train at the Rajamangala National Stadium in Bangkok.

Steve McClaren oversees one of the rondos as the players try to maintain possession, and Ten Hag’s other assistant, Mitchell van der Gaag, the other.

It’s the voices we can hear the loudest as the ball is recycled as quickly as possible to keep the players on their toes. Ten Hag observes attentively, walking back and forth. United’s new manager occasionally intervenes, his signature Dutch accent permeating the damp night air, but when he does, everyone listens. No doubt who’s in charge here.

Ten Hag addresses his players in an open training session during the Red Devils’ Australia tour

There is a feeling that Ten Hag’s poor command of English is actually an advantage at these times. He’s not a man to waste words anyway, but his instructions are short and to the point. The Dutchman also does not try to hide his feelings if he is not happy with what he sees.

The video of Ten Hag yelling ‘what the hell are you doing?’ as David de Gea launched a long ball forward in the closing stages of United’s win over Crystal Palace in Melbourne after young Charlie Savage failed to give his goalkeeper the opportunity to deliver a short pass that quickly spread on social media spread.

Ten Hag will not accept a drop in standards or a player who does not do what he is told. He knows what he wants and demands it every day as he imposes his philosophy on this United side. Therefore, he got them back early for the preseason and gave the players only three days off the 17-day tour. It ended with a long flight to Manchester landing Sunday afternoon but back to training on Tuesday.

Red Devils captain Harry Maguire looked revitalized under his new manager in preparation for the season

This is a man who has built a reputation for hard work and meticulous planning as he climbed the coaching ladder in the Netherlands and worked with Pep Guardiola at Bayern Munich.

Ten Hag even dictated how long the grass should be. The players’ water bottles had to be arranged in neat lines. If he asked them to run a distance in a certain amount of time, they had to do the same with the second, no more or less.

When United officials met him in London to interview Ten Hag for the job, they were surprised but impressed to see him sitting with a pile of data and charts in front of him.

Ten Hag’s reputation preceded him and has only improved in his first month as manager at United, and from what we’ve seen during the Thailand and Australia tour, when United went unbeaten with three wins and a draw.

Assistant manager Mitchell van der Gaag has proved popular since his arrival in Manchester

Every aspect of the club – not just football issues – is planned. Ideas must be fully explained, decisions justified. When MUTV wanted to film some players from the Neighbors set in Melbourne, it was quickly rejected.

Everyone is responsible, and no one more than the players. It is well documented that Ten Hag has imposed strict rules and penalties with regard to their timekeeping. There are stricter controls on food and nutrition. The players have been warned not to bring their ego into the locker room and to make sure no secrets come out. No one is bigger than the team.

Ten Hag may be a tough teacher and champion of discipline, like his compatriot and former United boss Louis van Gaal, but he seems to have a more human side. Players are encouraged to speak to the manager rather than their agents if they have a problem.

Like Louis van Gaal, Ten Hag is an advocate of discipline, but seems to have a more human side

Van Gaal taught the team like schoolchildren, setting up the training sessions in a formulaic way and interrupting them regularly. There was more video analysis and they soon got bored.

Under Ten Hag, there is fast and intensive training to try to imitate match situations and the urgent game he demands. The ball is recycled almost instantly to maintain a fast pace. Ten Hag only stops the session if necessary and the players seem to respond better to that.

His predecessor Ralf Rangnick also wanted a high press, but never really got it from this group of players. Rangnick’s problem was that his brief tenure as interim manager undermined him from the start. It compromised the players’ respect, as well as his limited success as a coach and choice of backroom staff. He was a distant figure and towards the end he tried to distance himself even further from the mess unfolding at Old Trafford.

Ralf Rangnick had a tumultuous interim spell in the Old Trafford dugout last season

Ten Hag’s tenure and more recent success at Ajax partnering with Van der Gaag as his number 2 have given them a stronger power base from which to start. McClaren, of course, was with Sir Alex Ferguson when United won the Treble in 1999 and became part of club folklore.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer also had history on his side, but that was not enough to guarantee him success at United. Ten Hag is only three years older than the Norwegian, but has more authority. Solskjaer had an arm-around-the-shoulder approach and did not like confrontations. He upset some players by plaguing them with promises he couldn’t always keep. You can’t imagine Ten Hag doing the same. He will make a decision and then present it as a foregone conclusion, without question.

Jose Mourinho certainly didn’t shy away from the confrontation – just ask Paul Pogba, Anthony Martial and Luke Shaw – but was just too abrasive in the end. Ten Hag is not so hot-headed. The situation with Cristiano Ronaldo must be frustrating for a manager who wants to work with his new squad and get his ideas across as long as possible, but Ten Hag has kept his council on tour. Repeated questions about Ronaldo have been answered with short, firm answers, in line with the club line. Whatever he thinks privately, Ten Hag knows that ill-considered comments can stir up a delicate situation.

Ten Hag is not tempted to give sound bites during press conferences

He’s not one to get carried away with giving a sound bite, but he couldn’t figure it out after United lost a two-goal lead in their last tour game against Aston Villa in Perth, something he said was ‘unacceptable’.

Ten Hag clearly does not like to be the center of attention as much as Van Gaal or Mourinho. He doesn’t speak as freely as Solskjaer or Rangnick.

That’s not to say he’s averse to the media. Far from. The players have also been reminded by the new manager that it’s part of their job, something that has not always been at the top of United’s agenda despite the club’s huge profile.

De Gea, Bruno Fernandes, Fred, Victor Lindelof, Diogo Dalot and Anthony Elanga have all spoken to the traveling press pack on tour.

Midfielder Fred is one of many stars to speak to the media during the pre-season tour

Ten Hag sat with us in Melbourne and talked fascinatingly for half an hour. There was even a joke at his own expense towards the end when he was asked about Ferguson’s ‘hairdryer’ rants and pointed out that he has a bald head.

There is no doubt that Ten Hag prefers to discuss the intricacies of football: the set-up, the systems, the coaching, the philosophy. This is its natural habitat.

And if the perception of this United team last season as a divided, disparate, disillusioned couple is indeed true, Ten Hag has shown a lot of promise in his first few weeks on the job that he could be the man to set things right.