Erik ten Hag insists wantaway star Cristiano Ronaldo CAN fit into his Manchester United system

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has no doubts that attacker Cristiano Ronaldo can fit into his system, but he must first prove himself.

Ronaldos United’s future has been the subject of intense speculation all summer with the The 37-year-old who wants to leave as United has no Champions League football this season, just a year after his sensational return from Juventus in 2021.

The wanton Portuguese star returned to United training last week, making his first appearance under the new manager in Sunday’s final exhibition game with Rayo Vallecano at Old Trafford.

He caused further controversy by leaving before the end of their 1-1 friendly draw against the Spanish side, something new boss ten Hag has since labeled as ‘unacceptable’.

Despite much being made about whether Ronaldo still has the ability to push from the front and play in a modern system that Ten Hag often employs at United.

The former Ajax manager believes there is certainly a place for him on the side, but he will have to earn it, especially given the form of Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho as the front three in pre-season.

“I think he can do it,” he said air sports. “But to start with, he needs to get fit, he’s only just started.

“He’s a fantastic footballer, he has proven it so many times, but you can always be judged by what you are now, what you present now, now perform.

“So the team and Cristiano himself have to prove it.”

The former Real Madrid star has had a disrupted preparation after family reasons prevented him from traveling with the rest of the squad on their pre-season tour of Thailand and Australia. Instead, he stayed in Portugal and trained alone.

Frenchman Martial instead led the line for United in pre-season, scoring three goals, exacerbating Ronaldo’s situation.

Bayern Munich, Chelsea and Atletico Madrid have all been previously linked with a summer transfer for Ronaldo, but all three clubs have distanced themselves from those reports.

However, United have so far maintained that he is not for sale, and the former Juventus attacker has a one-year contract left.

United kick off their Premier League campaign at home against Brighton on Super Sunday.

Ronaldo is reportedly set to start on the bench amid lingering uncertainty over his future at the club.

The Dutch manager is ready to award Jadon Sancho, Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford with a spot in the starting XI after impressing during their pre-season campaign.