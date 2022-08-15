Eric Herschmann, Lawyer in Trump White House, Is Subpoenaed

The Justice Department declined to comment. The summons was previously reported by Politico.

Herschmann has become more visible in recent weeks as the House committee investigating the attack has prominently used clips of his behind-the-door testimony for the panel. Sitting in an office with a black baseball bat with the word “justice” in capital letters on the wall behind him, Mr. Herschmann recounted forceful anecdotes and reprimands from the lawyers Mr. Trump had used to try to undo the election.

Key Revelations from the January 6 Hearings Map 1 of 9 Key Revelations from the January 6 Hearings Sue Trump. The House committee investigating the January 6 attack gives a comprehensive account of President Donald J. Trump’s efforts to undo the 2020 election. Here are the key issues that have emerged from eight public hearings so far: Key Revelations from the January 6 Hearings Pressure pennies. Mr. Trump continued to pressure Vice President Mike Pence to cooperate with a plan to reverse his loss even after being told it was illegal, according to testimony given by the panel at the third hearing. The commission showed how Mr. Trump’s actions led his supporters to storm the Capitol and put Mr. Pence on the run for his life.

Herschmann was known for fighting back against the most extreme plans to try and undo the election, including during a runaway Oval Office meeting on December 18, 2020, in which three outside advisers tried to get the president to run the secretary of defense to seize. voting machines to detect fraud and also to appoint special counsel to possibly charge people with crimes.

“It got to the point where the screaming was completely outside,” Mr Herschmann told the committee in a video testimony. ‘I mean, people are coming in – it was late at night, it had been a long day. And what they suggested I thought was crazy.”

Herschmann described a particularly intense moment with one of the outside advisers, Michael T. Flynn, the national security adviser who had fired Mr Trump in his first weeks in office. “Flynn yelled at me that I was a quitter and all, stood and stood and yelled at me,” Mr. Herschmann said. “At one point I had it with him, so I yelled back, ‘Come over or sit down with your f-ing ass back down.’”