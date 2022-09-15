England’s World Cup hopes ‘stand or fall’ with captain Harry Kane, warns Jamie Carragher

England’s World Cup hopes ‘stand or fall’ on the form of their captain and talisman, Harry Kane, Jamie Carragher insists.

The former Liverpool defender, who has been capped by England 38 times, believes England should fear up to five teams in Qatar, but the Three Lions have the squad to be competitive as long as Kane fires on all cylinders.

Kane’s importance will be underlined when Gareth Southgate appoints his England team on Thursday for two Nations League games against Italy and Germany this month.

Harry Kane is crucial to England’s hopes of winning the World Cup in Qatar this winter

It will be Southgate’s last squad for the World Cup, which kicks off in November, but Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Patrick Bamford and Callum Wilson are out of the running in the standout department. Manchester United’s resurgent Marcus Rashford will also miss through injury, so England have a meager roster at the top.

Southgate sees Tammy Abraham as a natural cover for Kane, but after a fine season with Roma last season, scoring 17 goals in Serie A, he has started slowly this season.

“It rises or falls around Harry Kane, the captain of the country. I don’t think we have anyone to replace him,” Carragher said Sports post.

Kane’s goals are relentless for both Tottenham Hotspur and the national team

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher believes Harry Kane is key to England’s World Cup hopes and Three Lions manager Gareth Southgate doesn’t have many understudies to choose from

“He is a world-class player. He was not at his best in the last tournament and he still scored four goals and he was nowhere near his best as a player.

“If England get Harry Kane close to his best it will give us a great opportunity to go far in the league.”

Kane’s scoring is just relentless. Over the past eight seasons, the Spurs striker has averaged more than 22 goals in the Premier League. He took 17 last season and has won five during this campaign.

Over the years, Kane’s game has evolved. He sinks deeper and connects the game more effectively, but it hasn’t diminished his potency for goal and his desire to be in the danger zone at the crucial moments.

He is now third in the all-time goalscorers list in the Premier League with 188, behind Alan Shearer and Wayne Rooney, having recently overtaken Andy Cole. For England, Kane has scored 50 goals in 73 caps, just three behind Wayne Rooney’s record of 53.

Kane also scores in big games. At the 2018 World Cup, his six goals earned him the Golden Boot as England reached the semi-finals and lost to Croatia.

In Euro 2020, Kane looked subdued in the group stage but came alive when it mattered, scoring against Germany in the round of 16, twice against Ukraine in the quarter-finals and notching the winner in the 2-1 win over Denmark in the semifinals. He also played a key role in the lead-up to England’s goal in the final, before the Three Lions lost to Italy on penalties.

With a lack of real strikers to choose from, Southgate may turn to Brentford’s Ivan Toney this winter. The 26-year-old has been in sparkling form this season, scoring five top goals and providing two assists. He has scored 13 since January.

England have been drawn in Group B at the World Cup, against Iran, the US and Wales. If the Three Lions come out on top and other results suit their form, they can expect to face Senegal, France and Belgium before meeting favourites, Brazil, in the final.

Jamie Carragher fears England would struggle to replace him captain Harry Kane

Tammy Abraham is seen as Kane’s natural understudy and he had a great season last year

Brentford’s Ivan Toney is in stunning form and could force his way into the World Cup squad

In the current FIFA world rankings, France, Belgium and Brazil are all ahead of England, which is fifth.

“It will be difficult,” added Carragher. “There are probably four or five teams that can beat England in a one-off game, but because it’s a World Cup and because it’s a cup competition those teams can meet, they can’t be in shape, they can be missing a great player in a particular game.

“England need to keep their best players on the pitch and fit and at their best to give them a chance, but I expect England to be really competitive.”

And Kane is the key.