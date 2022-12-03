England’s group stage win is met with a rousing reception by fans. World Cup

<!–

England fans have jokingly predicted glory for the Three Lions in Qatar after qualifying for the World Cup knockout rounds with the best record of any team in the competition.

Gareth Southgate’s side finished the group stage of the tournament with the most points and the best goal difference of any team in Qatar, having scored nine goals and conceded just two.

There were concerns for the Three Lions after England’s disappointing draw with the US, but fans have since flooded to social media to boldly predict ‘it’s coming home’, claiming England have a ‘great side and manager’.

England have qualified for the round of 16 of the World Cup with the best record of any team

Gareth Southgate – who was initially criticized – is being hailed by fans on social media

After Brazil’s loss to Cameroon on Friday night, it was confirmed that England would have the joint highest number of points – seven – of any team at the World Cup.

Fans couldn’t hold back their reactions, with one user writing: ‘Well well well, England finish the group stage with the best record. It’s almost like we have a great team and the manager knows what he’s doing.’

So England ended up qualifying with the best group stage record. In statistically the heaviest group. That post-US collapse by those part-time England fans was a bit embarrassing, wasn’t it,” said another.

One user argued: ‘So despite apparently playing ‘safety first’ and ‘leaving the handbrake on’, Southgate’s England qualify from the group stage with the best record of any team in the tournament.’

Another wrote rather bluntly: ‘Turns out England have the best post-group stage record with 7 points and +7 GD’.

Some users even jokingly suggested that the trophy had already been won given their impressive track record.

Well, that confirms it – England with 7 points and the best goal difference. We did it! We won the #WorldCup,” someone said.

England conceded just two goals – both in the opening game – in their entire group campaign

‘England qualify with the best group record of the tournament… IIIIIITTTTSSSSSS….,’ another wrote.

And finally one posted: ‘So the group stage is over and England (jointly) have the highest points but the highest goal difference! Now just give us the trophy…”

The Three Lions secured qualification for the round of 16 after an impressive group stage performance at the World Cup.

They started their campaign with a confident 6-2 win over Iran, where Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka picked up a brace, before struggling to a 0-0 draw with the USA days later.

They ended their campaign in the group stage with a 3–0 victory over home country Wales after Marcus Rashford scored a brilliant double.

They hope to continue their form in the group stage to the round of 16 when they face Senegal on Sunday.