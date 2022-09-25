England’s first black women’s footballer Kerry Davis set to be honoured during England game

The Football Association will recognize Kerry Davis as the first black woman to represent England at Wembley on Monday night.

Just weeks after the Lionesses made history by ending the nation’s 56-year wait for a major international trophy, Mail On Sunday Sport can reveal Davis, 60, has been invited by the governing body to take part in the Nations League clash between England and Germany on Monday in what will be England’s first black women’s international.

Davis, who made his England debut in an international against Northern Ireland in 1982, went on to play 82 times for England, scoring 44 goals.

The striker, who played for Liverpool, Lazio and Napoli, is of dual heritage; born to a Jamaican father and English mother.

Davis’ attendance is part of a wider plan by the FA to host a panel of black trailblazers, who have a special place in English football history, for the match against Germany in recognition of Black History Month in October.

Ben Odeje, John Charles and Arthur Wharton – who all have their own special positions in the history of black English footballers – will also be represented at a panel hosted by Paul Elliott, chairman of the FA’s inclusion advisory board.

Odeje is attending in person, while Charles and Wharton, who passed, will be represented by family members. Other historical figures will also be represented.

The move to authenticate England’s black pioneers was led by Elliott, although the FA have chosen not to publicize the celebration because they believe it is a private matter.

The Daily Mail first revealed the FA’s plan to honor English football’s black originators for the game against Germany – Gareth Southgate’s side’s final game before the World Cup.

The night is particularly poignant for Odeje, who has waited 51 years for recognition after making his debut for England schoolboys in March 1971.

And speaking to the Mail on Sunday, Odeje, 67, revealed he has lost all five of his prized England schoolboy caps.

“My wife thinks if there’s something you don’t touch for two years, it’s rubbish,” Odeje said.

So when we moved from London to Tilbury we left all the boxes in the attic. All my scrapbooks, caps are gone. I asked for a divorce!’