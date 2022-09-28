England: Gabby Agbonlahor praises under-siege Harry Maguire for NOT quitting international football

Gabby Agbonlahor has praised Harry Maguire for not leaving England despite all the abuse he has received, but insists he must stay focused while playing to avoid mistakes.

Maguire, 29, was one of England’s star players during their run to the European Championship final last year, but is in a slump for both club and country.

The Manchester United captain was guilty of two of the goals England allowed in Monday’s 3-3 draw against Germany, which has cast doubt on his international future and prompted calls for the centre-back to be dropped for the World Cup. got bigger.

Gabby Agbonlahor (right) praised Harry Maguire (left) for not quitting international football

👏 “We have to give credit to Harry Maguire. He shows up every international match!” 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 “Maguire played well against Germany in the first half, he looked comfortable.” 🇶🇦 “I’d still play against him in the World Cup!”@Ga11Agbon believes Harry Maguire should still play for #SCARY on the toilet. pic.twitter.com/XmWsaET8RU — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) September 28, 2022

Even before the Nations League clash began, Maguire’s name was met with mixed reception as it was read out before a positive chant finally erupted in the first half.

Agbonlahor believes Maguire deserves credit for representing his country and popping up every time he is called up by Gareth Southgate, before insisting the defender deserves a spot on the plane to Qatar in November.

“We have to give credit to Harry Maguire,” Agbonlahor said talkSPORT. “Many other players would have stopped playing international football with the stick he has, the abuse, the constant negative stories you read about him.

“So you have to give him credit, he doesn’t let it affect him, shows up every international match and gives everything for England.

Maguire had a difficult game against Germany on Monday, in which he had to take a penalty

Maguire also gave the ball away for Germany’s second goal before England fought back

“I thought he did very well in the first half. He played very comfortably from behind and made challenges – he looked comfortable in that defense.

“The problem with Harry Maguire sometimes is that when he’s comfortable, he starts to think it’s too easy. And that happened before the penalty. He receives the ball, a careless pass is intercepted, a player runs towards him and he gives away the penalty.

“So he’ll be more angry about that, his concentration, and because he’s played a good game up to that point.

“Then he probably thinks, ‘Oh, okay, everyone will say, Maguire gave away a penalty,’ so it will affect him for the rest of the game, like it did. He kept giving away mistakes and wasn’t the same [like the first half].

Maguire’s name was met with mixed reception as it was read for kick-off at Wembley

“For me I would still play against him in the World Cup, but it has to be in a back three, not a back two.”

Former England defender Gary Neville has also urged Maguire to see a psychologist to help him through his slump.

‘I’ve been there,’ said Marcel. “Every player has that. When I lost my confidence, I saw a psychologist to help me through those moments.

“But there’s nothing you can do but show up, do your best, and don’t give in.

“At some point, his form returns. I would suggest that he do what I did. I went to my doctor at Manchester United. I did go to a psychologist. Sometimes you need outside help.’

Gary Neville thinks Maguire should seek help from a psychologist, but still go to the World Cup

England boss Gareth Southgate spoke heart-to-heart with the controversial defender on Monday

England boss Gareth Southgate held heart-to-heart talks with Maguire in the Wembley tunnel for about five minutes on Monday night after the 29-year-old’s latest erroneous display.

Southgate has given Maguire his unequivocal support by starting him last Friday against Germany and in Italy, as well as supporting him publicly on more than one occasion – a theme that continued on Monday.

Southgate said: ‘I know everyone says he’s important to me, he’s important to us! It’s us. It’s not me. Why do we choose him? Because he is one of the players who gives us the best chance of winning. We should all want a Harry Maguire who plays regularly and with confidence.

“That goes for quite a few players, but he’s the one that everything lands on and that must be a difficult place for him. But he shows tremendous character.’